Huachuca City residents Cal and Leslie Saunders are among the 100 people who enjoyed Wednesday's free Thanksgiving lunch, provided as a collaborative effort between the town of Huachuca City and the community's Lions Club.
More than 100 people were treated to a free Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday thanks to a collaborative effort between the town of Huachuca City and the community’s Lions Club.
Along with a communal Thanksgiving lunch at the Lions Club facility, meals were delivered to 28 homebound residents.
“This is the second year we’ve organized a Thanksgiving lunch, which is made possible through generous donations from local businesses,” said Stephanie Fulton, the town’s library and community services director. “Town staff and Lions Club members volunteer to set up the room, cook and serve the food.”
Grocery shopping for the event was done Tuesday by town manager Suzanne Harvey and Brandye Thorpe, Huachuca City clerk.
Volunteers arrived at the Lions Club as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday to prepare the food for a meal that started at noon.
Those who did not have transportation or were homebound could have a meal delivered by signing up ahead of time.
The menu included turkey and ham and a wide selection of traditional Thanksgiving sides, along with a variety of desserts. Drinks were provided by Swire Coca-Cola of Huachuca City.
“Brandye (Thorpe) came up with the idea of doing a community meal last year, and it was such a success, we decided to do it again,” said Harvey. “With the economy the way it is right now, we wanted to make sure residents in our community had an opportunity to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.”
Some of the leftover food was donated to the Hoops House in Huachuca City, a sober living home for men.
“The food is delicious and this is really special for the community,” said Kathy Wozniak, a Lions Club volunteer who was enjoying the lunch with her husband, Rich. “A lot of effort went into the meal, and we want to thank the town and Lions Club for doing this for us.”
Leslie Saunders, a Huachuca City bus driver, agreed.
“This is superb,” she said. “My husband (Cal) and I came here really hungry and we’re enjoying the great food. My hat's off to the tireless cooks from the Lions Club and Huachuca City. A lot of hard work went into preparing this wonderful meal."
