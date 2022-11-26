More than 100 people were treated to a free Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday thanks to a collaborative effort between the town of Huachuca City and the community’s Lions Club.

Along with a communal Thanksgiving lunch at the Lions Club facility, meals were delivered to 28 homebound residents.

