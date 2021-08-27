If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Creden Huber, chief executive officer at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, announced plans to retire during a meeting of the organization’s Board of Directors Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Huber, 26 years at the helm of SSVEC, will formally step down on May 31, 2022.
“Creden Huber has established a legacy of member-focused leadership during his more than two decades of service at SSVEC, which has resulted in affordable rates, reliability and employee safety, the effects of which will be felt for years to come,” said Curtis Nolan, president of the SSVEC Board of Directors.
Huber took over on June 1, 1995, after moving from Custer, South Dakota, where he was the general manager at Black Hills Electric Cooperative. He succeeded Howard Bethel, who served as general manager of the Cooperative for more than two decades.
“It’s been a remarkable journey,” Huber said after the announcement. “The energy industry has evolved dramatically during my time in office, from an emphasis on encouraging consumption to today’s efforts to utilize renewables and practice conservation.”
Huber said he and his wife, Kristie, plan to continue living in the Sierra Vista area. Their two children, Carsten and Kensington, are enrolled in colleges.