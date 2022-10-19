BISBEE— The county Recorder’s Office said 550 incorrect early ballots dealing with the Active Management Area (AMA) propositions 420 and 422 were mailed to voters and staff is working to correct the oversight.

On Monday, Sharon Gillman, deputy county administrator, released a statement saying the problem stemmed from a human error made within the County Recorder’s office. David Stevens, County Recorder met with staff to correct the problem.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?