SIERRA VISTA — As striking as the little bird it is named for, Hummingbird Resort Living threw open its doors to the public June 1 at a gala grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony that was as stunning as the facility itself.
But unlike the little hummingbird, the resort-style senior living center with 136 rooms is anything but little.
Positioning itself as a one-of-kind premier senior care and assisted living home stacked with an abundance of amenities that could rival a country club, the 6,000-square-foot facility in the former Windemere Hotel & Conference Center at 2047 State Route 92 is absolutely enormous.
“We had a wish list of what we wanted to achieve before we started to remodel the hotel,” said Steven D. Tracy, Hummingbird’s executive director. “But the first day we walked through the building, we realized we walked right into our wish list itself. It was a dream come true.”
Following a $4 million dollar makeover that began last fall, Tracy originally had planned for a May 1 ribbon cutting. But a five-month construction delay coupled with a month-long licensing process with the Arizona Department of Health pushed the grand opening’s timetable back about four weeks.
Boasting a full dining room with a chef, a bistro, a recreation room with pickleball and badminton courts, horseshoe ring and a putting green — along with a full movie theater, swimming pool and a worship center — the facility showcases 70 rooms of assisted care living, 26 rooms for secure memory care for its memory care center and 40 rooms for independent living.
Five residents already have moved in while seven more have committed to moving in, said Tracy, who is continually giving daily tours of the facility to potential residents and their families from as far away as New Mexico and Texas.
“This is one of the most amazing places I’ve ever been associated with in more than 30 years of working with assisted living facilities,” he said. “There’s so much to love about this. People have wanted something new and different in resort-style living in this area for a long time. We’re getting calls from everywhere and getting busier every day.
“We are up, running and ready to roll.”
Locally, Hummingbird Resort Living will become a major employer in the area. It plans to hire up to 80 people as the facility eventually fills to capacity. Two full-time maintenance employees were hired in the fall, and Tracy said it plans on working closely with Cochise College’s Nursing and Allied Health Program to hire nurses and caregivers.
“Once people tour the facility, they’re pretty blown away by it because they see what a premier place it is,” said Tracy. “It’s a lot to take in.”
Some of the rooms in the facility will be one-bedroom apartments, while others will be studios.
The first floor will include assisted living units and the memory care center. Tracy said the second floor will be dedicated to assisted living studios, and the third floor is intended for independent living.
“This is something we have needed in this area for quite some time,” Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce Director Melany Edwards-Barton told the crowd gathered at Thursday's ceremony. “We are so excited you’re here.”
So is Prashant Kumar, one of Hummingbird Resort Living’s owners, who said he is passionate about senior care.
“We didn’t want to do this just anywhere,” he told those gathered at the grand opening. “We saw there was a need for it here in Sierra Vista. We couldn't be happier about this.”