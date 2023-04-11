SIERRA VISTA — Following a $4 million makeover that began last fall to revamp the former Windemere Hotel & Conference Center into an assisted living facility stacked with amenities, officials have their fingers crossed for the facility to formally open its doors next month.
But if all goes well, Hummingbird Senior Resort Living fronting State Route 92 may even open sooner.
“We’re shooting for a May 1 ribbon cutting,” said Steven D. Tracy, Hummingbird's executive director. “We’re expecting to conduct a survey with the Arizona Department of Health for our state license Monday or Tuesday to make sure all our T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted. I know we're in really good shape compliance-wise so we may possibly be open before May 1.”
Tracy, who’s had more than 30 years working with assisted living facilities, said the department’s survey is a checklist of industry safety standards, including fire and environmental code inspections.
“We’re more than ready to go once we get the green light,” said Tracy. “We have a lot of people interested in living at Hummingbird, and we’re all very excited about it. The demand for a facility like Hummingbird in the community is there. We’ve already accepted reservations for three or four rooms, but we want people to tour the facility first and see how wonderful it is before placing a deposit on a room.
“We really want them to feel comfortable about Hummingbird before they put down any money.”
Tracy has gone the extra mile with the facility’s renovation to ensure Hummingbird's residents will be more than just comfortable in the massive building erected in 1985 that had 6,000 square feet of meeting room space.
Along with a full dining room and a chef, a bistro, recreation room, cinema theater, swimming pool and a slate of activities, the facility will have 70 rooms of assisted care living, 27 rooms for secure memory care for its memory care center and 40 rooms for independent living.
“Some of the rooms will become one-bedroom apartments, and others will be studios,” Tracy said.
Tracy said the first floor will include assisted living units and the memory care center. The second floor will be dedicated to assisted living studios. The third floor is intended for independent living.
Hummingbird will be a major employer and will hire up to 80 people as the facility eventually fills to capacity. Two full-time maintenance employees were hired in the fall, and Tracy said it plans on working closely with Cochise College’s Nursing and Allied Health Program to hire nurses and caregivers.
Though construction for remodeling the former hotel took a little longer than anticipated, Tracy said he was fortunate that contractors weren’t mired in supply chain issues like many projects experienced.
“We were lucky with that,” he said. “We did good, and for the most part, the work moved swiftly along.”
Tracy and the rest of Hummingbird’s staff are now gearing up for the facility’s grand opening.
