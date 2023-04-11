SIERRA VISTA — Following a $4 million makeover that began last fall to revamp the former Windemere Hotel & Conference Center into an assisted living facility stacked with amenities, officials have their fingers crossed for the facility to formally open its doors next month.

But if all goes well, Hummingbird Senior Resort Living fronting State Route 92 may even open sooner.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?