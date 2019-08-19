SIERRA VISTA — Triathletes of all ages and ability levels gathered at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday to swim, cycle and run their way through Sierra Vista’s 19th annual Hummingbird Triathlon.
Organized by the City of Sierra Vista, the event drew 53 individual competitors and 11 teams, according to John Healy, the city’s sports supervisor and event organizer.
“Participation was down a little this year but, overall, everyone was really happy with the event,” Healy said. “They liked the course, the weather was good and we had great support from the community for this. We have some incredible athletes who compete in this event every year.”
Competitors participated as individuals or in teams. There were eight age brackets, starting at 10 to 14, moving all the way up to 70 and over.
The race kicks off with an 800-yard swim in the Cove pool, followed by a 13-mile bike ride, ending with a 5-kilometer run.
Longtime half-marathon competitor Siouxsie Owen ran the 5K portion as part of a three-member team. Owen’s time for the 5K was around 13 minutes. Meanwhile, her father, David Owen, cycled the 13 miles in 34 minutes and teammate Anna Delozier swam the 800 yards in about 10 minutes.
“They haven’t announced the winners yet, but I think our team was one of the top finishers,” Siouxsie said after crossing the finish line.
In addition to her team participation with Siouxsie and David Owen, Delozier competed individually, finishing as the top 40- to 49-year-old female.
Another individual competitor, J.J. Ramage of Sierra Vista, finished first in his age group, also 40 to 49.
“I competed individually today, so I swam, biked and ran,” said Ramage. “My wife, Jamie, also competes in all three and does it solo. My son, Aidan, is 12 and did this as a cyclist. He’s on the Buena (High School) Mountain Bike Team and my daughter, Addison, who is 10, races in the youth ThunderBolt Triathlon. That race is coming up on Sept. 28.”
Ramage said it was actually his wife who got him interested in triathlons about 11 years ago.
“This is a great event,” he said. “John (Healy) works hard for all of these competitions, and they’re always very well organized.”