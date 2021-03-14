Encounters with unaccompanied migrant children and single adults trying to enter the United States through the Southwest border have been climbing steadily since October, federal officials said earlier this week, with a sharp spike in February in the region that includes Cochise County.
While U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials do not provide statistics for individual counties in the state and how they’re affected by undocumented migrants attempting to enter the country illegally, the numbers released by the agency jibe with comments made recently by local elected officials who are concerned with what they’ve seen happening on the border in the last few months. The southwest border of the U.S. stretches from Texas to California.
Recently, Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge said he met with local Border Patrol agents at the Brian A. Terry Station and was told by officials there they had processed unaccompanied juveniles in the last few weeks. Additionally, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has been on the national news at least twice in as many weeks, decrying the increase in illegal crossing his deputies and cameras have spotted, especially in the San Pedro River basin area off State Route 92 in Palominas.
Saturday morning, Sgt. Tim Williams, who oversees the Sheriff’s Ranch Patrol, as well as the members of the Sheriff’s Office who belong to the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement, walked along the border in Palominas just east and west of the Coronado National Memorial. Williams pointed out areas where construction of the border wall stopped under the Biden administration, and where undocumented individuals are coming through.
“In February 2021, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) encountered 100,441 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border,” CBP officials said in a release last week. “This total represented a 28 percent increase over January 2021. CBP completed 72,113 expulsions from the border pursuant to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance under Title 42 authority.
“The number of encounters at the border has been rising since April 2020 due to ongoing violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in the Northern Triangle countries of Central America,” CBP officials added. “As it always has, the number of individuals crossing the border continues to fluctuate and CBP adapts accordingly.”
Unaccompanied children — especially from Central America — began flocking to the U.S. Southwest border in April, CBP officials said. Border Patrol officials at the station near Bisbee told Budge they began seeing the juveniles in the last several weeks.
Officials said that in fiscal year 2021 through February, 29,792 unaccompanied children and single minors were encountered along the Southwest border. The majority of the youngsters — 26,850 — were between 13 and 17 years old. The remaining 2,942 children were younger than 12.
In the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which includes Cochise County, there was a 45 percent increase in unaccompanied children from February 2020 (3,271 youngsters) to February 2021 (4,759 youngsters) officials said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the Department of Homeland Security ”has continued its close coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services as it increases its capacity to care for unaccompanied children and place them with sponsors. Our goal is to ensure that CBP has the continued capability to efficiently transfer unaccompanied children to HHS as quickly as possible, consistent with legal requirements and the best interest of the children.”
The increase in single, undocumented adults attempting to cross into the U.S. was even greater in the Tucson sector from February 2020 to February 2021 with a 206 percent jump. In February 2020 federal officials encountered 17,255 single adults, while this February there were 52,795.
Along the entire Southwest border, U.S. Border Patrol agents (agents in the field between ports of entry), agents with the Office of Field Operations (agents who work at the ports of entry) saw marked increases in people attempting to enter the U.S. illegally between January and February alone.
Office of Field Operations agents came across 3,130 undocumented migrants in January and 3,467 in February, a 10.8 percent increase. Border Patrol agents encountered 75,312 undocumented migrants in January and 96,974 in February, a 28.8 percent spike. The combined February numbers reflect the total of 100,441 from the CBP news release last week.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they’ve started “processing for migrants with active cases under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) through three ports of entry.” These are individuals who are seeking asylum in the U.S. and who have been allowed to enter the country in California and Texas via the ports of entry in Tijuana, Matamoros and Juarez. CBP officials say they’ve processed 1,500 individuals through this phased program to date.
MPP is not in effect in Cochise County because it currently is not an approved port of entry.
“Migrants are required to go through a staging and COVID-19 testing process before entry,” CBP officials said. “If individuals appear at the port of entry without going through this process, they are not admitted. CBP also conducts biometric checks to confirm that individuals do not pose a threat to the American public. Anyone who poses a national security or public safety threat is detained and removed according to existing protocols.”
“The United States is continuing to strictly enforce our existing immigration laws and border security measures,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller in a statement. “Those who attempt to cross the border without going through ports of entry should understand that they are putting themselves and their families in danger, especially during the pandemic. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the border is not open, and the vast majority of people are being returned under Title 42. Do not believe smugglers or others claiming otherwise.”
One of the concerns for Dannels, Williams, and others in the SABRE unit, is that coyotes — individuals who smuggle people into the U.S. — are telling undocumented individuals from Mexico and other countries that the U.S. border is now open under the Biden administration.
When Dannels went on FOX News two weeks ago, he raised the specter of a “crisis” on the Southwest border. The sheriff said he and his counterparts must be part of the conversation with federal officials regarding how to handle the influx of undocumented migrants into the country.
“We need to be at the table,” Dannels said on FOX. “Local health department officials, sheriffs and the governor’s staff should be at the table.
“We do have a crisis on our border. We have uncertainty and we’re going to relive history in a negative way.”