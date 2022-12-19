From left, Justin Ladd, White Water Draw Wildlife Refuge Area Manager, speaks with Ducks Unlimited Committee Chairman Chris Klasen and Fred Davis, White Water Draw Conservation NRCD chairman, during last week’s workshop in McNeal.
A sandhill crane breaks formation as its group looks for a landing zone at Whitewater Draw.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The sandhill cranes were amassed in McNeal’s Whitewater Draw for all to see and photograph last week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A crane comes in for a landing.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Groups of sandhill cranes gather in McNeal's Whitewater Draw.
WHITEWATER DRAW — Tucked away in the southern portion of the Sulphur Springs Valley is a sight one would not expect to see in the high desert — thousands and thousands of birds, like the lesser sandhill cranes, coots, ducks, geese, shorebirds, egrets, yellow headed and red winged blackbirds, vermilion flycatchers, various species of raptors and so much more.
Whitewater Draw’s unique environment has thrilled visitors from all over Arizona, the U.S. and even some from many countries who come to watch the dance of the lesser sandhill cranes as they lift off right after dawn for their morning feed, return for a break around 11:30 a.m. and catch them silhouetted against the beautiful, evening sky as the sun sets. The cranes spend their nights standing on the shoreline or in WWD’s shallow waters to evade predators.
The number of wintering sandhill cranes in the area has increased dramatically since the 1950s, probably in response to the abundant grain in harvested fields. This area is now the best sandhill crane viewing site in Arizona.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has managed the 1,500-acre draw since 1997. It is dominated by an ephemeral lake, patchy marshlands and semi-arid grasslands and surrounded by ranches and farms.
Thanks to the return of native grasses through ongoing reseeding efforts, the draw also attracts mule deer, javelina, foxes, coyotes, jackrabbits, cottontail rabbits and even bobcats. So, a quiet walk around it or sitting on one of the benches may offer glimpses of more of the valley’s incredible mammal diversity.
One can also see the plains leopard frogs, one of the most narrowly distributed of all Arizona leopard frogs. WWD’s leopard frog population is the healthiest and most stable of the known Arizona plains leopard frog populations.
On warm days, amphibians, lizards and reptiles may be found along the shoreline and in the grasses.
Justin Ladd, AGF manager of WWD and son of county rancher John Ladd, has taken to his job of ensuring the draw remains a major wintering home for about 30,000 to 40,000 lesser sandhill cranes. They come from the Rocky Mountains, Alaska, Wisconsin and a banded crane came all the way from Russia.
Last year’s monsoon brought ample water to WWD, but also, unfortunately, a high wind event that destroyed the pole barn where the great horned owls have been nesting for years, said Ladd.
He was speaking to a group of about 30 people who came to learn about the habitat, its feathered creatures and what AGF has planned with the help of the Hereford and Whitewater Draw Natural Resource Conservation Districts, whose representatives were also on hand.
The two districts partnered to help with a number of projects to benefit the winged “snowbirds” who have called the valley home since at least the 1950s. Over the past 70 years, the flock has grown from 5,000 to the numbers seen today.
Visitor numbers also have increased over the years with an average of 170 people coming each day making it a very popular birding spot. Audubon has labeled the draw as an "Important Birding Area."
As Ladd talked, above him in the clear blue December sky the familiar calls of the cranes could be heard almost before they could be seen flying at different altitudes in V-shaped formations of 25 to 50 or more. It was time to return to the draw for a break in their feeding day out in the many grain fields in the valley.
It was a sight to behold as hundreds filled the sky in all directions and came waffling down to the water below. Oohs and ahs from the those gathered indicated the amazement of the onlookers, some of whom had never been to the draw. All were anxious to get down to the water and were surprised to find a large flock close enough for just about any camera to capture the sight.
Ladd said the pole barn was to be rebuilt in the spring and there are major changes coming. The parking area will be expanded, more restrooms added and a few more dry camping sites. The well pumps that help the draw when it’s dry have been changed from diesel to electric to save money.
He is working on restoring native grasses and plants for pollinators. He even planted some radishes as the root systems actually help the ground absorb more moisture.
John Ladd, chairman of the Hereford NRCD, said the members would be participating in the banding of the Mexican duck, often found on the San Pedro River.
“We all work together as a team to promote conservation,” John Ladd said. “AGF is sole supporting. They get no federal assistance and that’s a problem. Their money comes from big game tags.”
Brad Davis, WWD NRCD chairman, recounted nights he spent in the old bunkhouse now gone from age, bees and a rodent infestation. He was excited to hear a new one is in the planning stages.
The problem for the AGF is funding, said Justin Ladd. This partnership with the two NRCDs will help get some of the projects planned to move forward.
An enthusiastic Chris Klasen, with the Sierra Vista chapter of Ducks Unlimited, said, “I have a passion for ducks. I am a duck hunter and a conservationist.”
He explained how duck hunters have to apply for a federal duck stamp and state stamps that provide funding for wetland conservation.
“For every duck I’ve harvested, I’ve probably saved 10," Klasen said. "Ducks Unlimited has helped conserve 8 million acres in the U.S. thanks to their partnership. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar we raise goes to wetland conservation.”
Klasen emphasized waterfowl hunters cannot use any lead shot and in some states a special tax on ammunition goes to wetland conservation.
John Ladd pointed out anyone can join an NRCD; “You don’t need to be a farmer or a rancher.”
The draw also attracts a lot of birds throughout the year.
