WHITEWATER DRAW — Tucked away in the southern portion of the Sulphur Springs area is a sight one would not expect to see in the high desert — thousands and thousands of birds, like the lesser sandhill cranes, coots, ducks, geese, shorebirds, egrets, yellow headed and red winged blackbirds, vermillion flycatchers, various species of raptors and so much more.

Whitewater Draw’s (WWD) unique environment has thrilled visitors from all over the Arizona, the U.S. and even some from many countries who come to watch the dance of the lesser sandhill cranes as they lift off right after dawn for their morning feed, return for a break around 11:30 a.m. and catch them silhouetted against the beautiful, evening sky as the sun sets. The cranes spend their nights standing on the shoreline or in WWD’s shallow waters to evade predators.

