Believe it or not, there is a lot to say about phoebes in Southern Arizona. Our two phoebe species are similar in some ways but occur differently in habitats.
Black phoebes, along with their cousins, vermilion flycatchers, are a first-time favorite for northern birders visiting Arizona because they are easy to observe and identify and they make a good warmup for identifying the many other flycatchers in Arizona, most of which are not nearly that easy. Say’s phoebes are common and easily identified, too.
Say’s Phoebe occur year-round here, but the majority of the U.S. population are snowbirds that summer as far north as Alaska and winter in Southern Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, and south into southern Mexico, including along both sides of the Sea of Cortez. They are open country birds, preferring grasslands, tundra and playing fields, not forests, and are fond of perching on a yucca stalk or fencepost and flipping their tail up and down. The call is a plaintive, clear whistle which really does sound like “pdeeer.” They sometimes hover like very small raptors over open fields while foraging for insects.
In Wyoming, I saw a lot of Say’s phoebes in the summer. Some seemed to be fond of the same habitat used by bats and bushy-tailed woodrats, which are the ecological equivalent of our white-throated woodrat in Southern Arizona. Both are also called pack rats. Say’s phoebes in Wyoming sometimes nest in a mud cup above or just inside of the entrance of a cave or abandoned mine while the bats and packrats live further back. That’s a fact you won’t find in the Sibley Guide to Birds, which lists nesting sites as cliffs, crevices, buildings and bridges.
An individual Say’s phoebe observed in Arizona in the winter might be the same one spotted nesting on a bridge strut over the San Pedro River last summer, but it could also be a bird that nested under a bridge over the Yukon River in Alaska or in an abandoned mine in Wyoming.
Our other common phoebe, the black phoebe, is called “The Guardian of the River” in Mexico, a title I find most appropriate since black phoebes are seldom found far from water. When perched, the birds frequently pump their long tails up and down. A flycatcher, they regularly make forays from a perch on a stick over a pond, or a rock or log in the river, to forage on insects. Rarely the birds will try to snatch minnows from the water surface.
In Arizona and the rest of its range in the U.S., our bird, from its appearance, looks like it should be called a black-and-white phoebe. The species occurs from Washington state south to Argentina. I have seen this species in Chiapas in southern Mexico and in Ecuador. The black phoebes there really were black. In Mexico, one might hear black phoebes referred to as mosquero negro, negro meaning black, and mosquero meaning flytrap. But if you hear that term used, check not only for phoebes but also for fly fishermen since both frequent rocky, fast-moving streams and share the same moniker.
If you spend time along the San Pedro River or at the ponds at Whitewater Draw in the spring, you might see a black phoebe hovering for a few seconds near a tree branch. This would likely be a male conducting an open house for his mate, suggesting a potential nest site. He might show her several branches that look good to him but will defer to her on the final decision.
Perennial springs are rare in the desert and therefore always frequented by local wildlife. I know of one spring which has a small pond and also a resident black phoebe. I have watched the pond for at least a decade and there has always been a black phoebe there. Not the same one, of course, since eight would be a very old bird, a rarity in the wild.
About the author: Wildlife biologist, writer, and outdoor photographer R.J. (Bob) Luce has lived near and photographed the San Pedro River and its environs in Southern Arizona for 14 years. His publications include River of Life, Four Seasons along Arizona’s Rio San Pedro, two mystery books and several magazine articles and professional publications. He is a member of the board of directors of the Friends of the San Pedro River.