HUACHUCA CITY — The owner of an RV business that was the scene of a deadly shooting Monday said one of the victims who was attacked attempted to save other employees by warning them there was a shooter on the premises.
Desert RV owner Jeff Rose called 18-year-old Jordan Barajas “my hero” on Desert RV’s Facebook page earlier this week.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Barajas was in critical condition after being shot twice — once in the face and once in the back — on Monday afternoon by suspect Bruce Hansberry.
The Sheriff’s Office said Hansberry showed up at the business at 86 E. Redwing Lane and opened fire with an AR-15 on Monday just after 5 p.m.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Hansberry killed employee Robert Lizarraga, 47, and critically injured Barajas, who is Lizarraga’s nephew. The pair had started working at the RV business a few weeks ago, said Lizarraga’s sister-in-law.
Hansberry, 37, had shown up at the business earlier in the day Monday “acting like a customer,” Dannels had said.
But he returned at about 5:15 p.m., yelled something, and then began shooting.
Rose was able to grab a firearm of his own and shoot at Hansberry as the suspect bolted from the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. Hansberry was not injured.
The motive for the shootings is unknown, sheriff’s investigators have said. Dannels said no one at Desert RV knows Hansberry.
Barajas’ injuries were so serious he had to be airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.
On Desert RV’s Facebook page, Rose posted a picture of himself visiting Barajas in his hospital room.
He said the teenager “has a long road to recovery as he tries to regain the use of his left arm.”
GoFundMe accounts have been launched for Barajas and the family of Lizarraga. Lizarraga, who died at the scene, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
His sister-in-law told the Herald/Review this week the family has a challenging road ahead because Lizarraga was the “head of household” and the family has been struggling financially since one of the daughters had open heart surgery a few years ago.
Hansberry was found about five hours after the shooting, hiding in the desert off State Route 82 near Tombstone, Capas had said. When he was interviewed, he mentioned that he had left his baby daughter at his apartment all day, unattended. The child is 8 months old.
She was taken to the hospital to be checked, Dannels said.
The baby’s mother, Emily Rothe, and Hansberry were involved in a child custody situation in Cochise County Superior Court in August, court documents show.
Hansberry had petitioned for conciliation for custody, the three-page document shows. Rothe, according to the Sheriff’s Office, is out of state at the moment.
Hansberry is at the Cochise County Jail charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.
The Herald/Review reached out to Hansberry’s estranged wife, but received no replies as of Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, Hansberry’s family apologized for his actions.
Rose responded to a Facebook message Thursday thanking the newspaper for reaching out, but did not call a reporter who asked for comment.
Hansberry, meanwhile, will have a hearing before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson on Friday morning to determine if he should remain in the county lockup without bond.
