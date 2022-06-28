Is food safety an issue at Farmers’ Markets?

Those of us that shop at the Sierra Vista Farmers’ Market have all come to know that buying from our market brings a fresher, and therefore more nutritious, product than at the grocery store.
This only stands to reason. At the grocery store, the goods might have been on the shelves for a day or two, in storage before that, on the road before that, in a warehouse before that … well, you get the picture, but at the Farmers’ Market you get what was picked that morning for sale at our Farmers’ Market. There are no warehouses involved and no distance traveled, to speak of. This brings me to the point for today. How safe is the food you eat?
Let’s think about food safety for a moment.
You may have read or heard, a few weeks ago, about the FDA initiating traceback efforts related to fresh organic strawberries associated with outbreaks of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada. These strawberries originated in Baja, California, in northern Mexico. They were sold in grocery stores branded as FreshKampo and HEB. They were on sale from early March to late April. By the first week in June (it can take up to 50 days to become sick) there were 17 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A virus from these strawberries in the USA, 15 in California and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota. There were also 10 people in Canada, four of them requiring hospitalization.
Between February and June 1, there have been six foodborne illness outbreaks other than the strawberries. Three of the seven cases of foodborne illness outbreaks have been closed, the rest are still actively being investigated to find the source. Two have been linked to dry cereal (Lucky Charms), one to powdered infant formula, one to peanut butter and one to a meal replacement drink. The rest are of unknown origin at this point.
There is not a month that goes by that doesn’t see at least one or two food safety outbreaks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention typically coordinate between 17 and 36 investigations of foodborne illnesses involving multiple states each week. Currently, there are 25 active investigations into Listeria, salmonella and E. coli outbreaks.
Where do most of the foodborne illness outbreaks come from?
Beef, dairy, fruit and certain types of vegetables are among the most common sources for the four major types of foodborne illness that strike nearly 2 million Americans each year; 80% of E. coli illnesses are linked to beef and vegetable row crops, such as leafy vegetable; 77% of salmonella infections are associated with seeded vegetables (such as tomatoes), eggs, fruit, chicken, beef, sprouts and pork, while 75% of campylobacter illnesses are linked with dairy (66%) and chicken (8%) and 50% of listeria infections come from fruit or 31% from dairy.
There are several places along the path from farm to table the food we eat can become contaminated. You have the production stage, the growing of the plant or raising of the animal we use as food. Some of the sources for contamination could be the water used, sick animals or poor soil use.
Once produced the food source needs some sort of processing. This might be washing and sorting or maybe trimming slicing or shredding. The animals have to be slaughtered and then cut and packaged for sale. Again, contaminated water may have been used in the processing steps. During slaughter germs may be introduced.
Once packaged for sale the products need to be distributed to the consumer. Changing of temperatures during this transport and the amount of time it takes can introduce contamination.
If the product is not sold in its natural state, the preparation into the final product can also introduce contamination.
Almost half of all food illness outbreaks in the U.S. are caused by fresh produce. That largely means greens, lettuces and row-crop vegetables eaten raw. And almost all of these cases come from the commercial side of the food chain.
It doesn’t take much to cause an illness in waiting. As an example, nowadays most grocery stores have misters in the produce section to help keep produce fresher, but is it safer? In January 1990 six Washington area Safeway stores and 10 Super Fresh markets in the Baltimore-Washington region shut off their automatic mist sprayers in the fruit and vegetable sections after a major outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease was blamed on a poorly cleaned machine in a Louisiana grocery.
Back to our Farmers’ Market. Jeanne Brandt, a family and community health specialist with Oregon State University Extension, shed a little comfort on your worries about buying from a farmers’ market.
“The odds are better there won’t be any contamination from the things we grow ourselves, but no fresh foods are safe,” she said.
So, what’s a reasonable person to do in the meantime? Get to know your food. Buy at reputable farmers’ markets, ask questions, and get to know the wonderful people who are growing your food.
Some of the very factors that make you want to come to our market, such as freshness and buying directly from farmers, also help to reduce risk over commercial supply chains. You need to understand that time (along with temperature) is one of the most important factors in the development of harmful microorganisms in food. Because our products sold here at the Farmers’ Market are typically harvested and sold within a short time period, there is less time for harmful bacteria to grow to dangerous levels. Also keep in mind that the presence of microorganisms does not, on its own, indicate a health risk. There is a strong body of scientific evidence that indicates microorganisms play vital roles in human health. There is no such thing as a sterile head of lettuce. It may have some.
On a side note, here are some tidbits of information on food safety. Between 2008 and 2014, four incidents of foodborne illness outbreaks were traced to farmers markets, all with relatively few individuals impacted. During the same time period, there were 68 large multi-state outbreaks in the commercial supply chain, some impacting hundreds of individuals and restaurants account for more than half of all cases of foodborne illness.
You can help cut down on food borne illnesses by taking a few steps at home with your new produce or meats. Wash your hands before and after handling food. Rinse fruits and veggies before using them. Wash all food surfaces after preparing your food and cook all your foods to safe temperatures to ensure all germs are killed. Chill all foods in fridge or freezer within two hours after cooking or buying. One hour if the temperature is 90 or above
Being proactive about food safety is imperative no matter where you buy it. Here at our Farmers’ Market our vendors are responsible for following proper food safety protocols; you as a consumer are responsible for properly washing your purchased food (and tote bags), and our market leaders are responsible for making sure you, our neighbor, have all the information you need to have a safe, happy market experience.
Take care and see you next time.
Submitted by “Uncle Ralph,” Ralph Wildermuth