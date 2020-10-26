BISBEE — With the voters’ registration extended deadline, the county recorders office headed by David Stevens has been extremely busy and has slowed the signature verifications of those who dropped off and mailed in early ballots.
“We did 2,000 registrations in 10 days,” Stevens said. “They inundated the office and put us behind. Now, it seems to be slowing down a bit.”
Elections Department Director Lisa Marra said, “There were several court cases that extended and then reduced the time to register to vote for this election. By statute it was Oct. 5. Then the court extended it to Oct. 10. That impacted every county in Arizona dramatically because the recorder couldn’t scan in the ballots received until voter registration closed.”
“Early voting in person started on the Oct. 7, so, between entering in hundreds of new voter registration forms, they were dealing with hundreds of people voting in person,” she said. “Every county is working around the clock to get those ballots scanned into the system and signatures verified.”
She said the recorder’s staff is “picking up drop boxes on a regular daily basis and the mail delivery is top notch. The USPS is getting a bad rap because people think it’s taking them two weeks to deliver, which is not the case. We have a terrific working relationship with the postal service in our county. Lastly on this subject, if voters have not voted that ballot and returned it, they should use a drop box or drop off on Election Day — it is too late to mail it now.”
As for mail-in ballots, including those placed in the drop boxes, 23,065 ballots have been received, including 8,593 Republican, 8,936 Democratic and 5,536 all others, Stevens reported. It still leaves 10,000 ballots that need to have signatures verified. Those are placed in a special lock box.
“With the federal judges extending the registration period, we’ve had to set aside the ballots needing signature verification,” he explained.
“We’ve been so busy we haven’t taken lunches. We have been totally covered up,” he said. “I hired a few more people who were already trained which has made it easier.”
In all, 58,000 ballots were mailed out to those on the early ballot list, which is about 57 percent of the total, he said.
According to Marra, 13,000 ballots have been tabulated by her department. Her office receives ballots as the recorder processes them. “We do get ballots daily but that doesn’t mean they are tabulated daily. We receive them, open envelopes and the Early Board processes them to get them ready for tabulation.”
She noted, “Now, that is tabulated by Elections – not total received from recorder’s office and not the total ballots received.”
People can still drop off their ballots at the recorder’s office or one of the drop box locations around the county until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, said Marra.
Stevens expects some of the mail-in ballots to be returned to the various voting centers on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3.
”Emergency” voting locationEarly voting at the recorder’s office ends Friday, Oct. 30. However, following the state Legislature, there is an additional “emergency” voting day on Monday, Nov. 2, at the office for anyone who has a sound reason for not being able to vote on Nov. 3 in the General Election.
People can come in and vote, but they must sign an affidavit in front of Stevens. The recorder’s office has to take the person’s word for it as there are no guidelines.
Senate Bill 1090, passed and signed into law last year, requires an “affidavit that describes the emergency, states the occurrence was unavoidable and could not be known in advance and states that without the emergency provisions, the person would otherwise be unable to vote in the election in any other manner, under penalty of perjury.”
The county Board of Supervisors approved the emergency voting location at the Melody Lane complex during its meeting Tuesday. It agreed with the declaration, “It is in the best interests of Cochise County to ensure citizens are still able to vote when extraordinary circumstances for the citizen arise.”