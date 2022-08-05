Retired Judge James Conlogue addresses fellow jail commission attendees at Friday’s meeting in the county complex facility in Bisbee. The committee was formed to advise on bringing the message of building a new jail to the public.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Tony Isom speaks during the Jail District meeting Friday.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Jail District Commission members John Pintek and Jennifer Lakosil interact at Friday’s inaugural meeting.
BISBEE — The 11 appointed members of the Jail District Public Outreach Committee met for the first time Friday, with a daunting task ahead of them.
Cochise County’s jail is old and outdated. In order to house prisoners safely and protect staff, Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw have turned to the county Board of Supervisors to move the project forward. Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby are in favor of the project, though Crosby has said he prefers to leave it up to the voters.
State Rep. Gail Griffin has secured $100 million to go toward the new jail project, which at full buildout would include courts, probation and county attorney offices. Those facilities are also aging — the courthouse is 91 years old — and the county has spent large sums to upgrade and maintain them.
The county will have to come up with additional money, estimated at $10 million or more. It means the voters will decide whether or not to approve a measure to pay the additional sum through a bond issuance or some form of tax with a 25-year sunset clause.
The appointed committee is made up of former law enforcement officers, a retired nurse, a community information officer, a retired Superior Court Judge, a real estate appraiser, retired military member, city council members and others.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said the JDC goals are simple — gauge the will of the public to see if the jail district has enough support to pursue funding options and make their recommendation to the supervisors. The recommendation can be either full steam ahead on a new jail and justice center project or just do what can be done to upgrade the existing facility.
However, the medium security jail was built to house 160 prisoners, but now houses 250 to 270 prisoners, which includes women and juveniles.
The vote to go one way or the other does not have to be a unanimous decision. A majority vote is all that is necessary.
The supervisors may adopt a resolution after a public hearing where people can state whether they are in favor of or against establishing the jail district, Karwaczka explained. After the hearing, the supervisors will determine if the jail district serves the needs of public interest, convenience and necessity.
The supervisors are expecting to make a decision on the jail district in October, but any action will depend on the JDC’s recommendation. If it is a go, there will be a special election next year in May for the voters to decide yes or no.
Karwaczka told the JDC there would be six or seven meetings every other week through Oct. 21. The members can attend the meetings in person or virtually, as can the public.
The committee members were informed of Open Meeting Law and how important it is to refrain from speaking to, emailing or texting one another unofficially and out of the public eye. He also cautioned them about straying from the publicly posted agenda items.
Retired Superior Court Judge James Conlogue was elected chairman of the committee and Douglas City Council member Danya Acosta is the vice chairwoman.
JDC went into executive session to further discuss jail operations and staffing due to security concerns and returned to the public meeting which was then adjourned with no further discussion.
The agendas are posted on the county website.
The next meeting is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m.