BISBEE — For the first time, the 11 appointed members of the Jail District Public Outreach Committee met to learn of the daunting task ahead of them Friday morning.

Cochise County’s jail is old and outdated. In order to house prisoners safely and protect staff, Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw have turned to the county Board of Supervisors to move the project forward. Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby are in favor of the project, though Crosby has said he prefers to leave it up to the voters.

