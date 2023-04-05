BISBEE – It is a tough sell in times of high inflation, yet many residents have come to understand the need to provide better accommodations and care for inmates and better safety for inmates and detention staff.
Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jail Commander Kenneth Bradshaw, Director of Detention Health Services Megan Kennedy, retired Judge James Conlogue and Count Administrator Richard Karwaczka gathered in Bisbee as the Sheriff’s Office began the final week of town hall meetings to explain why it was asking Cochise County registered voters to approve a jail district and the additional half-cent sales tax to pay for its construction.
Karwaczka said if the measure passes, the annual cost to an average family would be an additional $67. If paid for through property tax, landowners would be facing a 31% increase in their property tax, or about $83 per year per $100,000 of value. The sales tax would bring in about $8.5 million a year and would sunset in 25 years.
The county will pay about $4.5 million annually toward the jail estimated to cost $92 million to $100 million.
As has happened in other town hall meetings, some wanted assurance the new jail would be built in Bisbee.
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge agreed the county needed a new jail, but said he would not support the district if it meant a new one would be built somewhere else.
“The only smart thing to do is put it where it is,” he said.
Dannels said as far as he was concerned the new jail would be built on land already owned by the county on Judd Drive, close to the existing jail. But, he noted the county Board of Supervisors had the final say.
“We need to keep it where it is,” said Dannels. “It’s the smart thing to do.”
He said Bisbee was the county seat and also the location of the courthouse, so he did not see a need to move it another part of the county as some officials from Benson and Willcox suggested. He has an agreement with Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee to provide emergency care.
The current jail was built in 1985 and is becoming obsolete due to its age, outdated electrical and plumbing systems and lack of technological capabilities.
A big problem at the jail is providing appropriate care in a secure, private setting for inmates with mental illness and drug addiction, said Kennedy.
“Two-thirds of our jail population has received mental health services,” she continued. “And 10% of those have serious mental illness. We shouldn’t put those with mental health issues in with the general population nor in isolation, which does not help the situation.
“Sometimes we have to take inmates to Tucson or Phoenix to get them the help they need. With a 24/7 health staff and clinic we would be able to treat them at the jail and save the county taxpayers money.”
There is care needed for those addicted to drugs and alcohol, which raises costs for treatment, Kennedy said. Those inmates who have diabetes, heart and circulation problems also need continued care.
“We are seeing an increase in people suffering with withdrawal,” Kennedy said. “The fentanyl crisis is the worst I’ve seen in my career.”
County resident Dan Wiggins had a long career in detention as a member of the military police, a Graham County deputy and former detention officer with Cochise County. He was at the jail when an inmate escaped by breaking through the brick wall, which he helped repair and found there was no rebar in the concrete.
The inmates are treated in a former locker room turned mini-clinic. While it provides a place to see and treat inmates, it is hard to maintain privacy. There have been people diagnosed with tuberculosis who need a negative pressure room, which has lower air pressure than outside the room and prevents contaminated air from flowing out when the door is opened.
In addition to health care, Bradshaw said the jail was not built to handle the separation of men, women, juveniles and staff. There is not enough room to separate the different populations. The jail has seen an influx of prisoners such as those caught smuggling undocumented migrants, many of whom are juveniles.
“They didn’t have safety for staff in mind when they built the jail,” Bradshaw noted.
Conlogue said, “The old jail is outdated and unsafe. Somebody could end up getting hurt and it will be our fault.”
He pointed out the county has commitments for $22.2 million toward jail construction thanks to state representatives and U.S. senators.
Karwaczka noted if the jail district does not pass, the county loses the money, which would cover about 25% of the total cost.
He also explained there are no design drawings of the proposed jail due to the cost. Why waste $1.5 million if people vote against the measure?
The deadline for voter registration for the May 16 special mail-in election is Monday, April 17. Ballots will be mailed April 19 to all registered voters in the county. Voters can drop ballots in drop boxes located in Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Willcox, Benson or Douglas. Ballots can also be mailed in.
