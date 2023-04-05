BISBEE – It is a tough sell in times of high inflation, yet many residents have come to understand the need to provide better accommodations and care for inmates and better safety for inmates and detention staff.

Sheriff Mark Dannels, Jail Commander Kenneth Bradshaw, Director of Detention Health Services Megan Kennedy, retired Judge James Conlogue and Count Administrator Richard Karwaczka gathered in Bisbee as the Sheriff’s Office began  the final week of town hall meetings to explain why it was asking Cochise County registered voters to approve a jail district and the additional half-cent sales tax to pay for its construction.

