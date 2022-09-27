jail tour

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw prepares to lead a tour of the facility for Jail District Advisory Committee members Friday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — It was an enlightening morning as Cochise County Jail District Public Outreach Committee members toured the existing jail on Sept. 23, saw the conditions and had questions answered in preparation of presenting their observations to the public about the need for a new jail facility.

The members were broken into groups and led on tours by detention staff to see all the problems the current facility has and what the county has done to ameliorate as best as possible an aging jail with maintenance problems, health concerns and technological challenges.

