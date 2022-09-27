BISBEE — It was an enlightening morning as the county’s Jail District Public Outreach Committee members toured the existing jail on Sept. 23, saw the conditions and had questions answered in preparation of presenting their observations to the public about the need for a new jail facility.
The members were broken into groups and led on tours by detention staff to see all the problems the current facility has and what the county has done to ameliorate as best as possible in an aging jail with maintenance problems, health concerns and technological challenges.
Over the past few years, Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Detention Commander Kenny Bradshaw have discussed the issues with the county Board of Supervisors and presented the need for a new facility to accommodate the increase in jail population. The county must provide housing for juveniles being tried as adults, for women, for prisoners with mental illnesses and adult males who may be in jail for non-serious crimes as well as major felonies who end up as cellmates.
Dannels stated in the past, “It's created huge issues for us to keep them separate from the general population. They can be preyed upon by the prisoners or they can be the ones acting aggressive and causing trouble. So, we have to keep them separated. We have to maintain safety.”
As for the women who end up in the county jail, they are all housed in the same pod, Bradshaw noted in the past. So, a woman who repeatedly stabbed her husband and killed him may share a cell with someone busted for driving under the influence.
“It places risks on the inmates and on the county,” said Bradshaw.
Over the last decade, approximately 40,000 individuals were incarcerated in Cochise County jails, according to Dannels.
Jail standards have changed over the past 40 years and though Dannels and Bradshaw have tried to keep inmates and detention staff safe through a number of major repair projects, technology upgrades and the addition of mental health staff and a small health clinic, the jail as it stands is aging beyond those endeavors to improve it.
After the tour, the members met at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for the meeting.
Committee chairman retired Judge James Conlogue stated the tours “were good” and detention staff answered all their questions.
Josh Arnold, National Institute of Jail Operations (NIJO), who has toured jails around the country, visited the county jail in 2021. He told the committee members one of the most pervasive problems was plumbing as leaks and rusted pipes. He saw an area with standing water from a leak and suggested it was “dangerous” to have a boiler room right next to an electrical room. Roof leaks caused other concerns.
All in all, he said, “It’s not made to handle the load for today’s prisoners."
A number of people who end up in jail suffer from mental illness and when placed with the general jail population instead of a unit specifically made for them tends to disturb the others.
The courts place expectations on correction facilities to “maintain required conditions of confinement,” he said. Inmates can keep up on those requirements and could sue the county.
“Inmates are the most litigious members of society,” Arnold cautioned. “It’s what they do.”
In Pima County, a judge determined a new jail facility was needed, provided 52 mandates the county had to meet in the construction of a new jail and found the county exhibited “deliberative indifference,” he explained.
“It’s important to take steps to solve the problems,” he added and noted the county has stayed on top of the problems.
The county developed a small health clinic in the jail, but there is not enough room for privacy of the patients which could lead to issues with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), he said. A new clinic would allow high risk pregnant women to be treated in-house rather than spend days in a hospital.
He recommended researching dormitory style housing which is easier to monitor and can be less stressful on inmates while also costing less to house minimal custody prisoners for crimes such as trespassing or shoplifting. Such housing can also reduce suicides.
“It was obvious the staff has gone above and beyond,” he added.
The proposed plan for a new jail comes at a cost of $92 million to house 420 inmates by 2040 and for full buildout to include a justice center – courts, county attorney offices, probation offices, secure evidence storage and more – boosts it to $110 million. State Rep. Gail Griffin secured $20 million for the project, but the rest of the funding will have to come from a proposed, half cent sales tax increase with a 25 year sunset clause.
The committee members have the responsibility of presenting the facts to their communities to gauge public opinion.
Members have asked for sample jail designs and better figures for the cost, but County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said they would get to see some rough designs of a jail layout. Until the public makes their desires known for moving forward with the jail district, there would be no firm design plans made.
Once the public survey being done by HighGround Inc. is complete and the committee makes a recommendation to move forward, the matter will be in the hands of the Board of Supervisors. They expect to make a decision on the jail district in October, but any action will depend on the committee’s recommendation. If it is a go, there will be a special election next year in May for the voters to decide yes or no.
The next meeting of the committee is at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.