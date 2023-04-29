SIERRA VISTA — It took seven long years, but the drive to put down roots for a synagogue for Cochise County’s Jewish community has finally blossomed.
And for Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, the only rabbi serving Jewish families from Benson to as far away the Dragoon Mountains, the effort — especially the financial one that came from many non-Jewish businesses and individuals — was well worth it.
“The community really came forward and stepped up over the years to help us establish a permanent synagogue in Sierra Vista,” said Shemtov. “Everyone has been extremely warm and welcoming in every way. The generosity of this community has been exceptional.”
At the end of April, Shemtov will have the keys to what will be the new synagogue he just purchased, a 3,781-square-foot building that once housed several business offices at 597 E. Fry Blvd. It has a 60-person capacity and an established parking lot.
“When we were looking for a location, we wanted it to be around affordable housing and motels for when out-of-town visitors come,” he said. “We wanted to be in an essential area where we can create and build a community around it.”
Following an extensive, summer-long remodel with plans that included a sanctuary, a rabbi’s office, a lobby, a social hall with a kosher kitchen, a library, classrooms and a play area, Shemtov hopes to double the overall capacity to 100-150 people to accommodate the county’s growing Jewish community. He’s only considering creating a space for ritual baths, called mikvahs, a tradition he said that ensures family purity.
“We’re thrilled about this,” said Shemtov. “I’m hoping the renovation will be completed by September in time for the Jewish New Year. It won’t be the full remodel, but we will be ready to welcome the Jewish community for the high holy days.”
Since Shemtov and his family arrived from Tucson in 2016, he has operated out of the Chabad of Cochise County, a Jewish community center at the end of West Fry Boulevard that hosts educational programs, outreach activities and services for the local Jewish community. Unable to hold Passover seders there due to a lack of a kosher kitchen and other facilities, he has been holding them at his home. This year, he said his family hosted 60 people for two nights.
“It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun,” he added.
Since Chabad was providing more services to Jewish families throughout Cochise County, Shemtov said a synagogue was especially needed. People who came to the Chabad house, he said, often made small donations.
“They contributed what they could and if they wanted to,” he said. “At Chabad, we say every Jew is family, and no one is turned away.”
Shemtov knew it was time for a brick-and-mortar synagogue and that it was also attainable.
“We wanted to establish a permanent center where the entire Jewish community of Cochise County can all come,” he said. “When we arrived in 2016 to do this, it was our vision from the get-go to create a Jewish renaissance for Jews throughout the county to come and feel welcome and learn about their Jewish heritage.”
Shemtov’s vision was also shared by community stakeholders, many of whom contributed seed money to help launch the rabbi’s fundraising drive for a synagogue called the Jewish Stronghold For Cochise County. Businesses like Sierra Cycle, Hatfield Mortuary and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative were initial contributors Shemtov said made generous donations.
While the bulk of contributions came from a collective of about 15 local businesses and individuals, Shemtov said a generous bequest was bequeathed from Diane and Robert Levine, who have since passed. A handcrafted memorial board in their memory hangs on the Chabad’s wall.
“I think what the rabbi has done is wonderful,” said retired Bisbee priest Joe Saba, who spearheaded a fundraising drive For St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish’s stained glass window restoration project. “The more centers of faith a community has for its members of diverse beliefs and religions, the better it is for a community. It makes it a more tolerant, unified place.
“We need more open places of different denominations where people can come to worship. I don’t personally know the rabbi, but what he has done by establishing a permanent temple in Sierra Vista is wonderful. I couldn’t be happier for him and the Sierra Vista community.”
Born in Tucson, Shemtov has followed the path of his father, who has been a rabbi in Tucson since 1983.
“I saw myself going into a similar role when I came to Sierra Vista,” he said. “There were only about 20-30 Jewish families that I was aware of, and they were all going to a synagogue in Tucson for services and holidays. I felt it would be better if we could establish a center here, a synagogue where all of Cochise County Jewish families could come to instead of making a 250-mile round trip to Tucson.”
Since he is the only rabbi in Cochise County, he has been making the trek to Douglas, the Dragoons, Huachuca City, Hereford, Bisbee, Elgin, Sahuarita and Green Valley to serve a rural community of about 500 Jewish families.
“With the synagogue, we can now be the anchor for the Jewish community,” he said.
Donations for the synagogue and its remodeling project can be made www.jewishsierravista.com/stronghold.