BISBEE – Once again, the two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors have refused to approve the canvass of the Nov. 8 general election.

Though Supervisor Peggy Judd said she was willing to accept the proof of certification from the Secretary of State’s office in other news reports, she chose to follow Supervisor Tom Crosby’s move to leave the canvass approval dangling during Monday's special meeting.

