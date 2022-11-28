BISBEE – Once again, the two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors have refused to approve the canvass of the Nov. 8 general election.
Though Supervisor Peggy Judd said she was willing to accept the proof of certification from the Secretary of State’s office in other news reports, she chose to follow Supervisor Tom Crosby’s move to leave the canvass approval dangling during Monday's special meeting.
Judd and Crosby said they want to further discuss the allegations of improper machine tabulation certification and decided to hold another meeting on Friday, Dec. 2, when the public will get another chance to convey support or opposition to approving the canvass. No time was scheduled for the meeting as of Monday.
State Elections Director Kori Lorick has previously threatened the county with a lawsuit if the canvass is not approved by Monday, Nov. 28.
She stated in a letter last week to the supervisors, “These claims are derived from baseless conspiracies about Arizona’s equipment certification process. Cochise County’s election equipment was properly certified and remains in compliance with state and federal requirements.
“The board of supervisors must transmit the certified canvass to the Secretary of State, who is required to conduct the statewide canvass on Dec. 5 in accordance with A.R.S. § 16-648(A). These strict statutory deadlines make clear that the duty to canvass is not discretionary.”
She provided the certificates proving the machines were certified by the state and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) which is the agency that handles certification of election equipment and is the sole provider of certifications for the U.S. EAC is also the sole agency which revokes certifications.
However, Crosby blamed the postponement of the canvass vote on the Secretary of State, who he said did not provide proof of certification, and wanting to discuss the issue further in public.
Judd stated, “I like that idea.”
Supervisor Ann English, who has been in favor of approving the canvass, said, “There is no reason to delay. We have heard from everybody more than once. We’ve heard from the Secretary of State. You have the information showing the machines are certified.”
English voted a “strong nay” on tabling the matter.
The Secretary of State's office was not available for comment as of Monday morning.
This story is breaking. Check back for more updates.
