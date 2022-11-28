BISBEE — Once again, the two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors have refused to approve the canvass of the Nov. 8 general election during Monday's special meeting.

By state law, the board was to approve the canvass no later than Monday, Nov. 28, or they could face serious charges, as was stated by State Elections Director Kori Lorick, who threatened the county with legal action if the canvass was not approved.

