BISBEE — Once again, the two Republican members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors have refused to approve the canvass of the Nov. 8 general election during Monday's special meeting.
By state law, the board was to approve the canvass no later than Monday, Nov. 28, or they could face serious charges, as was stated by State Elections Director Kori Lorick, who threatened the county with legal action if the canvass was not approved.
Though Supervisor Peggy Judd said she was willing to accept the proof of certification from the Secretary of State’s office in other news reports, she chose to follow Supervisor Tom Crosby’s move to leave the canvass approval dangling during Monday's special meeting.
Judd and Crosby said they want to further discuss the allegations of improper machine tabulation certification and decided to hold another meeting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, when the public will get another chance to convey support or opposition to approving the canvass.
Lorick stated in a letter last week to the supervisors, “These claims are derived from baseless conspiracies about Arizona’s equipment certification process. Cochise County’s election equipment was properly certified and remains in compliance with state and federal requirements.
“You voted to delay certification of the county’s 2022 General Election canvass and requested more information about false claims concerning the county’s election equipment. These claims are derived from baseless conspiracies about Arizona’s equipment certification process. These strict statutory deadlines make clear that the duty to canvass is not discretionary.”
She provided the certificates proving the labs and machines were properly certified by the state and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) , the agency that handles certification of election equipment and is the sole provider of certifications for the U.S. EAC is also the sole agency which revokes certifications.
However, Crosby blamed the postponement of the canvass vote on the Secretary of State, who he said did not provide proof of certification, and wanting to discuss the issue further in public.
Crosby also berated Supervisor Ann English and accused her of being a liberal protecting a county that was not.
“In my opinion this meeting is misagendized and the chair is sometimes unfair and desires to squash opposition,” he stated. “In the politically liberal viewpoint that may prevail at Melody Lane does not prevail in this county. Although Madam English is well aware of that, I suspect she took bad advice to do wrong again from the County Attorney.”
The agenda action item read: “Accept the elections results certified and submitted by the Cochise County Elections Department as the official canvass for the General Election held on November 8, 2022.”
In order to discuss the item, it was necessary for the supervisors to agree to remove it from the table for discussion. However, Crosby’s motion and Judd’s agreement to let it lay ended any further comments.
He went on to say the agenda should have included time for discussion from those who first brought the objections to the board, who he said have experience on the subject of voting machines, as well as representatives from the Secretary of State’s office.
He continued, “In that group's opinion, the Secretary has not been responsive in providing proof of lawful accreditation of voting machine laboratories. In my opinion, that lack of response seems to suggest the inability to provide the requested proof and has caused this delay.”
In his motion to table the canvass, he requested the agenda item include presentations from his “experts” Daniel Wood, Brian Stein, Paul Rice and others who have already had election cases thrown out of court on baseless claims, as well as time for the Secretary of State’s office representatives.
The presenters would have equal time for discussion. After their presentations, Crosby said he wants to have a recess and then come back for the two sides to interact followed by a summaries of conclusions by both sides.
Crosby said the supervisors would vote on the matter after the conclusion of the two sides.
Judd gave his motion a second and stated, “I like that idea.” It was the only comment she made during the meeting.
Supervisor Ann English, who has been in favor of approving the canvass, said, “There is no reason to delay. We have heard from everybody more than once how they feel about the certification of the machines. We’ve heard from the Secretary of State who is in charge of elections. Materials were presented as was asked for at the last meeting.
"I feel you both have the information necessary in order to make this decision that is non-discretionary on our part to certify the election for Cochise County no matter how you feel about what happened in Maricopa or Pima or Mohave or Apache counties," she added. "We’re here to talk about Cochise County and our election. We could act today in a responsible manner.”
Crosby interrupted her and said he was ready to vote. “I want it to remain on the table until Friday.”
By Friday, the Secretary of State’s office could well have a far different agenda as Sophia Solis, deputy communications director told the Herald/Review. The Secretary would stand by the law and proceed as necessary to prevent county voters from being disenfranchised.
In an interview with the Herald/Review after the meeting, Judd compared herself and Crosby to Atlas who holds the world on his shoulders. She said the state legislature does not pay attention to the needs of the rural counties.
“They don’t pay any attention to us. Us podunk counties don’t matter. We want to do what the people want,” she added.
She noted if the hand count she and Crosby asked for had been done, there would not be a problem and the canvass would have been approved.
Judd also said she thought there would be a discussion on the documents from Lorick, but there was none.
The lingering question about the certification process to her was whether or not the right person sign the certificates, she said. Last week, Wood, Stein and Rice suggested the wrong person signed the certificates. She wants an explanation and will not approve it until she has an answer.
To some Cochise County voters, who did not want their names made public fearing unwanted harassment, the question of another violation of Judd and Crosby of the Open Meeting Law was again voiced.
They are suspected of violating the law after approving and then dropping a lawsuit by attorney Bryan Blehm against Elections Director Lisa Marra for the supervisors that was without any public notice or approval by the board.
Last week, former Bisbee Mayor David Smith filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team asking them to investigate the actions of Judd and Crosby.