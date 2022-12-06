BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Dec. 6, in a special meeting to follow the advice of the attorney they hired just two hours prior to a court hearing last week in which a judge ruled they must approve the 2022 election results.

Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby closed the public meeting and made the determination in an executive session, so the public does not know what actually was discussed nor how much the taxpayers will be charged for attorney Danial McCauley's fees.

