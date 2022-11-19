BISBEE — Three election deniers provided an argument against approving the 2022 election canvass and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors accepted their opinions and tabled approval until Monday, Nov. 28, the deadline for submitting results to the Arizona Secretary of State Office.
Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have been in the news over the past month for their efforts to hold a hand count of all ballots from 16 of the 17 vote centers. Now, they have delayed the canvass so the secretary of state can respond to the allegations that the county’s election machines are non–certified and that two of the certificates were signed by the wrong person, another error making the certificate illegal.
The Maricopa County trio of Daniel Wood, Brian Steiner and Paul Rice, all of whom believe the election was stolen in 2020, say the certification error goes back to 2014 and the supervisors and other county officials were not legally election winners due to the lack of accreditation. They presented their alleged evidence before a packed room at the Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, Nov. 18. Online, more than 100 people listened in.
Steiner was one of the group of Republicans who in 2021 sought to invalidate the election of Maricopa County officials and offered to take their jobs until another election was held, as was reported in the Arizona Republic, May 20, 2021. The case was dismissed by the Arizona Supreme Court.
Wood, a Republican challenger to the incumbent for Legislative District 16, was disqualified from the August primary by the Arizona Supreme Court when it was ruled 430 of the 875 signatures submitted left him 47 short of the 492 required, according to the Arizona Republic.
Many opposed to the approval of the canvass granted their three minutes to talk to the board to the men, which provided two of them with more time — about 18 minutes for one and 11 minutes for another. In usual circumstances, once a member of the public speaks he or she is not allowed to add any additional information once they leave the podium. That is not what happened.
However, Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat and lone opposer to the hand count, granted the requests, which allowed the men to repeat their allegations.
After 2½ hours of listening to both sides, Crosby made a motion to table it and asked Kori Lorick, state elections director who phoned in to the meeting, to provide proof the machines are certified.
Lorick stated, “The equipment used in Cochise County is properly certified under both federal and state laws and requirements. The claims that the SLI testing labs were not properly accredited are false.”
She also explained Wood, Steiner and Rice presented the same argument to the Arizona Supreme Court, which was dismissed.
Lorick did say there was an administrative error that resulted in the SLI Compliance lab not receiving an updated certificate.
“This does not mean that the lab is out of compliance, nor does it mean that they had lost accreditation,” said Lorick.
The Election Assistance Commission requires it to “provide accreditation or revocation of accreditation of independent, non-federal laboratories qualified to test voting systems to federal standards. Generally, the EAC considers for accreditation those laboratories as evaluated and recommend by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, but other companies can be hired.
“Although participation in the program is voluntary, adherence to the program’s procedural requirements is mandatory for participants. The procedural requirements of this manual will supersede any prior laboratory accreditation requirements issued by the EAC.”
SLI Compliance was first accredited by the EAC on February 28, 2007, according to its website. “Federal law provides that EAC accreditation of a voting system test laboratory cannot be revoked unless the EAC Commissioners vote to revoke the accreditation. The EAC has never voted to revoke the accreditation of SLI Compliance. SLI Compliance has undergone continuing accreditation assessments and had a new accreditation certificate issued on February 1, 2021.”
Chelle Holoman of Sierra Vista voiced her concerns about the alleged “uncertified voting machines” and asked for proof of the certification before accepting the canvass. She asked for a new election to be held in December with paper ballots and no machines and a hand count.
She stated, “I support Peggy and Tom who are trying to do the right thing. Ann is the fool refusing to believe you have been fooled. Or you are corrupt and need to be replaced.”
Other speakers stated they also wanted assurance the machines were certified before the canvass. A few pointed out if the suggested hand count of ballots had been done, the supervisors would be able to compare the tallies and see if there was a difference.
There were several people who spoke in favor of the canvass like Sarah Pacheco, a former Sierra Vista councilwoman, who told them she worked the 2014 election as a poll worker.
During a recount, “I had the opportunity as a paid staff member to observe the process that took place in both the recorder’s office and the election’s office for three weeks that recount was conducted,” she said. “During that election, we had an abnormally large number of provisional ballots, because we weren’t using vote centers. After the election, we learned a lot of lessons, we changed a lot of how we did elections. And one of those things was we went to vote centers, we changed our machines. I’ve been very, very confident and my confidence in our elections has been increasing and increasing ever since that time.”
Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista accused Crosby and Judd of “purposely injecting chaos and doubt into the process with every step.”
He expressed gratitude for English and county Elections Director Lisa Marra due to “their steadfast adherence to the rule of law. They have stood firm in the face of unethical legal actions of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and County Recorder David Stevens, who have abused the machinery of government. These three elected officials have left us holding a hefty bill for their legal defense while making Cochise County government a national joke.”
He noted Marra’s integrity and election results have never been challenged.
Sierra Vista attorney Jeanne Brenda Whitney said there was no reason to table the election results and said they needed “to do their duties and confirm the results. There were no problems at the polls or ballots or machines. There is no empirical evidence of any problems. I want my vote to count.”
Cochise County Democratic Party chairwoman Elisabeth Tyndall called the past several weeks “a roller coaster ride with the antics of our Supervisors Judd and Crosby and Recorder Stevens. In spite of it all, our elections director has managed to conduct an election which was fair and accurate.”
She suggested they approve the canvass “to remove the county from this embarrassing spot.”
A group of 30 voters from Portal also asked the supervisors to vote in approval of the canvass and said the actions of Judd and Crosby were “a clear attack on democracy.”
Judd said she believes Marra does a “wonderful job” and she never questioned “her integrity or ability to do her job. If we had held the hand count, this would not be an issue. I’m tired of the division in our community. I’m in favor of getting the machines certified.”
In making the decision to table the canvass, Crosby said, “If our presenters’ request is met by the proof that our machines are indeed legally and lawfully accredited, then indeed we should accept the results. However, if the machines have not been lawfully certificated, then the converse is also true. We cannot verify this election now.
“I have no reason of this present time to think Cochise County’s 2020 election was dishonest. I’m not saying voting machines can’t be hacked. I’m personally inclined to think they probably can be hacked. I do not know if they were hacked or not.”
His motion to table was approved by Judd. English did not support the motion to table the decision.
In a statement released after the supervisors’ vote to table the canvass, Lorick noted legal action could be taken against Judd and Crosby, as according to Arizona law, the board cannot change the canvass.
“If they fail to do so, the secretary of state will use all available legal remedies to compel compliance with Arizona law and protect Cochise County voters’ rights to have their votes counted,” Lorick said.
Should the supervisors again refuse to accept the canvass, it could impact the state election recounts for two statewide elections — the attorney general’s office with Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh and the state superintendent of public instruction between Republican Tom Horne and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman — that are within the new recount margins.
Hoffman conceded the election to Horne on Thursday.
The recount process cannot begin until after the Secretary of State’s Office certifies election results on Dec. 5.