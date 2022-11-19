cochise county logo

BISBEE — Three election deniers provided an argument against approving the 2022 election canvass and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors accepted their opinions and tabled approval until Monday, Nov. 28, the deadline for submitting results to the Arizona Secretary of State Office.

Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have been in the news over the past month for their efforts to hold a hand count of all ballots from 16 of the 17 vote centers. Now, they have delayed the canvass so the secretary of state can respond to the allegations that the county’s election machines are non–certified and that two of the certificates were signed by the wrong person, another error making the certificate illegal.

