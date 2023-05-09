BISBEE – The Cochise County Board of Supervisors has a new chairwoman, Peggy Judd, and a new vice chairman, Tom Crosby as Supervisor Ann English stands down from her role as chairwoman.
During Tuesday’s meeting, a number of people spoke against Judd and Crosby in leadership roles and believed they were not fit to run the meetings due to the election chaos created beginning on October of last year to hold a hand count of all ballots cast at the vote centers and then refused to approve the 2022 General Election results as required by law until the court ordered them to do so.
Even then, Crosby did not follow through with the judge’s order and did not attend the court ordered meeting the same day as the hearing. English and Judd did approve the results.
Joan Murphy, from Sierra Vista, said she was opposed to either of them as chairperson because of their disregard for order within the meetings and the resulting lawsuit costs of almost $200,000 the taxpayers now bear.
“You allowed election conspirators to speak as experts,” she said. You have done a disservice to your constituents.”
Though a recent effort to recall Crosby failed by around 500 signatures, the 4,000 plus voters from District 1 revealed their distrust of Crosby, said Jeff Sturges from Sierra Vista. He cited possible open meeting law violations in addition to the hand count fiasco and the refusal to approve the 2020 election results as reason for his opposition.
“Neither of you should be supervisors,” he said.
However, each January the board members select a chairperson and English has served over the past three years and wanted to step back.
No one spoke in favor of Judd or Crosby becoming chairperson.
Judd said she was ready to take on the busy position and looked forward to the next year as the chairwoman. Back in January, she asked the vote be delayed as she helped her husband back to good health. Being his sole caretaker, she was unable to leave him to attend meetings in person and had no choice but to follow the meetings online.
English will turn the gavel over to Judd on Tuesday, May 23, the next scheduled meeting.
