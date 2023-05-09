supes judd

Peggy Judd was selected as the new Cochise County Board of Supervisors chairwoman on Tuesday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE – The Cochise County Board of Supervisors has a new chairwoman, Peggy Judd, and a new vice chairman, Tom Crosby as Supervisor Ann English stands down from her role as chairwoman.

During Tuesday’s meeting, a number of people spoke against Judd and Crosby in leadership roles and believed they were not fit to run the meetings due to the election chaos created beginning on October of last year to hold a hand count of all ballots cast at the vote centers and then refused to approve the 2022 General Election results as required by law until the court ordered them to do so.

