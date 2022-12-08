Adding to the already taut Cochise County political drama that has made international headlines, county Supervisor Peggy Judd said she filed a petition for an injunction against harassment against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs last week, but a municipal judge shot down the request.

Judd said she applied for the injunction last Friday, but when she appeared in Willcox before a judge from Safford Tuesday the jurist denied her petition. 

