Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, left, hands over the official Arizona general election canvass document to Arizona Elections Director Kori Lorick as Katie Hobbs, the Democratic governor-elect and current secretary of state, right, looks on during a signing ceremony at the Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Adding to the already taut Cochise County political drama that has made international headlines, county Supervisor Peggy Judd said she filed a petition for an injunction against harassment against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs last week, but a municipal judge shot down the request.
Judd said she applied for the injunction last Friday, but when she appeared in Willcox before a judge from Safford Tuesday the jurist denied her petition.
"It wasn't anything personal against Katie," Judd said Thursday in a brief telephone interview. Hobbs, a Democrat, also is the governor-elect. "But she had all the power and I didn't."
Hobbs' spokeswoman Sofia Solis said her office was unaware of the petition for the injunction.
An Injunction Against Harassment is a legal restraint that orders a person to stop harassing, annoying or alarming another person. Injunctions can be used for disputes between neighbors or strangers.
Harassment is defined as "a series of acts over any period of time that is directed at a specific person ... " or "one or more acts of sexual violence." Therefore, more than one act of harassment has to have occurred to qualify for an IAH. A person who alleges one act of sexual violence may also apply for a IAH. For an IAH, the plaintiff may have to hire a process server to deliver the petition and the order to the defendant. The IAH law can be found at A.R.S. § 12-1809.
Hobbs' office began battling with Judd and fellow Supervisor Tom Crosby when the pair refused twice to certify Cochise County's ballots after the general election on Nov. 8.
Judd and Crosby said the reason for their actions was because they wanted to allow witnesses from Maricopa County, who were involved with failed court cases on election issues, to debate Hobbs and state Elections Director Kori Lorick in a special meeting of the Cochise County supervisors.
The Maricopa trio are Daniel Wood, Bryan Steiner and Paul Rice. A suit was filed on their behalf by Phoenix attorney Timothy LaSota in May 2021 against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey and Hobbs, regarding certification of all election equipment in the state.
The claim was tossed out by the Arizona Supreme Court when “it could find no legal basis for the relief requested,” which included removing all elected officials with the caveat the plaintiffs would fill the empty seats. The three were denied their complaints by the courts “on the basis they provided no proof of harm to voters.”
Judd and Crosby wanted to hold a hand count of the ballots cast in 16 of the 17 voting centers in the county. Both were told by the County Attorney's Office that their actions were illegal. Lawsuits by regular citizens followed, as did one by Hobbs' office.
When Judd and Crosby continued to refuse to approve the election results, Hobbs and the other parties who had sued the supervisors met them in a court hearing on Dec. 1, where a Pima County Superior Court judge hearing the case, ordered Judd, Crosby and Supervisor Ann English — English was against Judd's and Crosby's actions — to approve the ballots and have them to Cochise County Elections Supervisor Lisa Marra by 5 p.m. that afternoon.
Judd and English complied, but Crosby never showed up to the emergency session.
Hobbs' deadline to send all ballots from the state's 15 counties was on Dec. 8. Had the Cochise County supervisors not approved the ballots on Dec. 1, the votes cast in Cochise County probably would not have counted, elections officials have said.
Lorick has called on Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to press criminal charges against Judd and Crosby for their refusal to follow the law until ordered to do so by a judge.
McIntyre's office has said he is looking into the matter, but McIntyre did not respond to an email from the Herald/Review concerning the situation.
On Thursday, Judd said she does not think McIntyre will press charges against her and Crosby.
