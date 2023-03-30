BISBEE — Further hearings of the suit filed against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors by the state Attorney General Office will be held in Pima County following a change of venue hearing on Wednesday.
Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink made the ruling Wednesday afternoon and said he was required to change the venue when asked.
He granted the state request for the change of venue, though not to the location sought by Solicitor General Joshua D. Bendor, who represents Attorney General Kris Mayes.
The state had requested the case be heard in Maricopa County Superior Court.
The judge also stated he had wanted to oversee the court proceedings, and had no intention of handing the case off to another judge if that was the reason the change of location was requested.
“I want the case,” Fink said.
Bendor told Fink they wanted the case to be moved to Maricopa County to save taxpayer money for travel from Phoenix to Bisbee. He also said Maricopa County’s technology to stream the hearings was better.
“The state statute allows a case to be moved to a more convenient location,” Bendor continued. “This case has statewide implications.”
Attorney for the county supervisors, Timothy LaSota, pointed out the local interest in the case and said the judge could oversee the case no matter where it was held. There were members of the media as well as a number of people in the courtroom.
“Local interest is important,” LaSota said. “You’d be moving the case halfway across the state.”
There was talk of moving it to Santa Cruz County, but in the end Pima County Superior Court won out as a halfway point for the judge, the state and Cochise County.
Fink asked the attorneys to prepare the schedule for the hearing and have it to his office by Friday, March 31. With the mail-in election for the jail district question coming up in six weeks, he said there was a need to firm up the scheduling and get the hearing and appeals, if there are any, completed quickly.
Supervisor Ann English was present for the proceedings, but Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were not.
English said she was informed of the court hearing by a constituent.
“Nobody told me about it,” she said.
English, a Democrat, previously declined to approve a hand count for the 2022 General Election, was against the effort to sue former Elections Director Lisa Marra, approved the election results and was against the move by Judd, Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens to transfer duties to the county recorder.
The actions of her Republican colleagues, Judd and Crosby, have prompted lawsuits by the public and the state since last year.
When Marra decided to follow the legal advice of the County Attorney’s Office and opposed the hand count, Judd and Crosby sued her without a public meeting to approve the hiring of an attorney to handle the case.
Attorney Bryan Blehm, who was hired to represent the supervisors in the hand count case, was retained, but he dropped the Marra suit not long after.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is investigating possible open meeting law violations related to that, since county supervisors cannot make such a decision out of the public eye.
Other instances in which Crosby strayed from noticed agenda items and ignored the warnings from Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts also are being investigated for possible violations.
In late November, Judd and Crosby refused to approve the 2022 election results by the state-mandated deadline as they continued pushing for the hand count, a case that still awaits a decision by the Arizona Court of Appeals.
After not approving the results, Judd and Crosby were sued again, this time by the Secretary of State’s office. They were legally required to approve the election results by Nov. 28, 2022. Instead, they wanted to postpone the approval until the appeals court made a decision on conducting a hand count.
Then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed suit and Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordered them to hold an emergency meeting and approve the results the afternoon of the hearing on Dec. 1. Judd and English approved the results as ordered, but Crosby did not attend the meeting.
The fourth suit takes issue with the actions of Judd and Crosby following their vote to shift all election director duties to Stevens. Attorney General Kris Mayes and Bendor say the two Republicans erred in shifting state-mandated duties of the Board of Supervisors to Stevens.
Judd and Crosby have now hired three different attorneys who have previously pleaded cases of voter fraud and election irregularities before the state courts and lost due to lack of evidence proving the allegations.
Stevens has been represented by attorney Alexander Kolodin, who also has been involved in previous cases attempting to prove the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.