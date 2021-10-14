A judge has prohibited the mother of an accused double-murderer from contacting her son because the pair are now co-defendants in a conspiracy case.
Tryna Nicole Lampman was arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court earlier this week on one count of conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree — involving terrorism/murder, and one count of attempt to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree involving terrorism/murder.
After she entered a not-guilty plea to both charges, Lampman was told by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that one of the conditions of her release includes no contact with her co-defendant, Devon Neff.
The judge then asked Lampman how she knew Neff.
"He's my son," Lampman said quietly.
Cardinal told Lampman that she regretted her situation.
"I'm sorry for your circumstances," Cardinal said to Lampman. "I know how difficult this is for you. But you can't call him and he can't call you."
The 21-year-old Neff is charged with the same offenses as his mother, except he is accused of two additional counts of attempt to commit hindering prosecution.
Assistant prosecutor Terisha Driggs said the new charges against Neff stem from his actions while being incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail.
Neff, who is being held without bond, was arrested on July 13 after Sierra Vista police said he shot two people to death in the parking lot of Filiberto’s Mexican restaurant on Fry Boulevard. The shootings were captured on the eatery’s surveillance cameras, investigators said.
The deceased — Landan Klein and Honeylynne Garcia, both 25 — were in business with Neff in a drug-related “criminal enterprise” in Sierra Vista, investigators said. Neff owed Klein money, police said. The night Klein and Garcia were killed, Klein had driven to Filiberto’s and confronted Neff in his car as he and a friend waited in line to place a dinner order, investigators said.
In the surveillance videos, Klein can be seen walking to the driver’s side of Neff’s car. He started arguing with Neff, then leaned into the open window and punched Neff in the face at least twice. Neff then shot Klein twice from inside his car, the video shows. Klein almost doubled over and bolted across the parking lot.
Neff emerged from his vehicle, looked in the direction where Klein ran, but quickly turned and looked at the front passenger door of Klein’s car as it began to open. Garcia was in the passenger’s seat, and police said Neff shot her twice in the head. The video showed Neff quickly ducking into his car, then surfacing again and firing at Garcia four more times, investigators said.