SIERRA VISTA — A judge has prohibited the mother of an accused double-murderer from contacting her son because the pair are now co-defendants in a conspiracy case.
Tryna Nicole Lampman was arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court earlier this week on one count of conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree — involving terrorism/murder and one count of attempt to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree involving terrorism/murder.
After she entered a not-guilty plea to both charges, Lampman was told by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that one of the conditions of her release includes no contact with her co-defendant, Devon Neff.
The judge then asked Lampman how she knew Neff.
“He’s my son,” Lampman said quietly.
Cardinal told Lampman that she regretted her situation.
“I’m sorry for your circumstances,” Cardinal said to Lampman. “I know how difficult this is for you. But you can’t call him, and he can’t call you.”
The 21-year-old Neff is charged with the same offenses as his mother, except he is accused of two additional counts of attempt to commit hindering prosecution.
Assistant prosecutor Terisha Driggs said the new charges against Neff stem from his actions while being incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail.
Neff, who is being held without bond, was arrested July 13 after Sierra Vista police said he shot two people to death in the parking lot of Filiberto’s Mexican restaurant on Fry Boulevard. The shootings were captured on the eatery’s surveillance cameras, investigators said.
The deceased — Landan Klein and Honeylynne Garcia, both 25 — were in business with Neff in a drug-related “criminal enterprise” in Sierra Vista, investigators said. Neff owed Klein money, police said. The night Klein and Garcia were killed, Klein had driven to Filiberto’s and confronted Neff in his car as he and a friend waited in line to place a dinner order, investigators said.
In the surveillance videos, Klein can be seen walking to the driver’s side of Neff’s car. He started arguing with Neff, then leaned into the open window and punched Neff in the face at least twice. Neff then shot Klein twice from inside his car, the video shows. Klein almost doubled over and bolted across the parking lot.
Neff emerged from his vehicle, looked in the direction where Klein ran, but quickly turned and looked at the front passenger door of Klein’s car as it began to open. Garcia was in the passenger’s seat, and police said Neff shot her twice in the head. The video showed Neff quickly ducking into his car, then surfacing again and firing at Garcia four more times, investigators said.
Arrested about an hour after the shootings, Neff told police he had shot Klein and Garcia in self-defense. He was charged with 10 counts of violence and drug-related offenses in the deaths of the couple that include two counts of first degree murder, one count of second degree murder and one count of drive-by shooting.
Cardinal, who is also handling Neff’s murder case, found probable cause in nine of the 10 counts lodged against Neff and said the defendant is a danger to the Sierra Vista community. She ordered him held without bond.
On Sept. 23, a grand jury indicted Neff and Lampman on the new charges Driggs said occurred after Neff was arrested.
According to the indictment, between July 20 and Aug. 25 Neff “altered iPhone and iCloud storage to make cell phone data unavailable to officers while knowing or having reason to know that the offense involves murder.”
The indictment also states that on July 20, Neff “provided log-in information and requested that his iPhone be locked or erased in order to prevent officers from accessing data on the cell phone.”
On July 29, Neff and Lampman “agreed with each other that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of hindering prosecution,” the indictment shows.
Additionally, “Tryna Nicole Lampman and Devon Neff committed the following overt act: altered iPhone and iCloud storage to make cell phone data unavailable to officers while knowing or having reason to know that the offense involves murder.”
Also on that date, mother and son “rendered assistance to another person by knowingly attempting to suppress physical evidence that might have aided in the discovery, apprehension, prosecution or conviction, of another person to wit: altered cell phone via iCloud in order to make data unavailable to officers.”
Lastly, on Aug. 25, investigators said Neff “instructed another person how to alter his cell phone via iCloud in order to make data unavailable to officers.”
Lampman, who was not arrested and was released on her own recognizance, asked Cardinal if she would be allowed to attend her son’s pre-trial hearing on Nov. 16, and the judge said yes. Lampman’s pre-trial conference is set for Nov. 29.