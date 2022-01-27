SIERRA VISTA — A former judicial candidate's perjury trial will be held in Cochise County, a judge ruled at a hearing Thursday.
Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson denied attorney Sandra Russell's request that her perjury trial be held outside Cochise County.
Russell, who ran for Superior Court judge in 2020, has been charged with one count of perjury.
In a six-page motion filed with the Cochise County clerk’s office last month, Russell posited she would not have a fair jury trial locally because of extensive media coverage of her criminal and civil cases and because the Superior Court and potential jurors from Cochise County are her “alleged victims.”
Russell was indicted one one count of perjury on Oct. 4. State prosecutors say the charge stems from Russell's response on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue’s seat in November 2020 following his retirement.
One of her opponents, attorney Anne Carl, filed a complaint against Russell regarding her qualification form. Carl said Russell was voting in Georgia in 2016 but stated she lived in Cochise County.
State law requires a judicial candidate to be "a resident of Arizona for the five years immediately before taking office."
Carl wanted Russell’s name stricken from the ballot, but at a hearing in September 2020, Conlogue ruled that Russell had fulfilled the five-year stipulation despite records showing her having voted in Georgia in 2016.
Nonetheless, the Georgia Office of the Secretary of State, which oversees the elections division there, launched an investigation into Russell, a spokesman there told the Herald/Review last year. Georgia later referred the case to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office “for prosecution," the spokesman said in an email.
Aside from this request, Russell's lawyer, Louis Fidel, filed a 36-page motion claiming that state prosecutors misled the grand jury that indicted Russell in October. Fidel is requesting the case be remanded to the panel.
In the motion for change of location for the trial, Russell said potential jurors from Cochise County would be her "alleged victims" because of the prosecution's "claim in essence that Russell committed a fraud upon the office of Cochise County Superior Court judge and the voters of Cochise County with respect to her qualifications for office."
In denying the motion, Peterson did suggest that a jury questionnaire be sent out to prospective jurors in an effort to weed out anyone harboring prejudices against Russell or her case.
"The tainting of a larger juror pool could be an issue," Peterson said.
Additionally, the judge said if anything "egregious" occurred during the voir dire process, an individual could be "filtered out."
During voir dire, potential jurors are summoned to create a jury pool. Lawyers from each side question these individuals in order to form the jury. If an attorney shows that a juror cannot be impartial, the judge will exclude that person from the final panel.
Before Peterson decided on the motion, Fidel told the judge the race for Conlogue's seat between Russell and her opponents had been "contentious."
Fidel said Russell had lost the election — former Deputy Cochise County Attorney Jason Lindstrom won — and that a "huge number of people" had taken issue against Russell.
"The most cautious approach would be to have the trial outside of Cochise County," Fidel said.
Peterson said he was aware there were also several people who supported Russell.
Peterson is a visiting judge from Graham County. After Russell was indicted, Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson signed an order recusing himself and all of his colleagues in the Cochise County Superior Court from hearing Russell's case.
The trial, scheduled for April, will be heard in Division VII of Cochise County Superior Court.
Another hearing has been set for Feb. 3 to address the motion to remand the case to the grand jury.