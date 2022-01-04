SIERRA VISTA — A Superior Court judge has denied a defense attorney's request to have her client's case — the defendant is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 2 and recording the act— transferred to juvenile court.
Additionally, the defense lawyer, Deputy Cochise County Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker, said she might file a motion for a change of venue because although the case is fairly new, Brubaker said it has already received media attention.
Brubaker's client is 18-year-old Alyssa Stone. In a motion filed last month, Brubaker stated the case should be transferred to juvenile court because the crimes Stone is accused of committing occurred when she was 16 and 17 years old.
Stone turned 18 on Nov. 25 while already incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail.
The defendant was indicted Nov. 4 and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor because she “knowingly did record, film, photograph, develop or duplicate any visual depiction in which a minor under the age of 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct ..." The indictment also states that Stone, “knowingly did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, electronically transmit, possess or exchange (a) visual depiction in which a minor under 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct.”
She faces three counts of molestation of a child.
The crimes were committed between January 2020 and June 2021. The victim was younger than 2 when the abuse occurred, a report shows.
Stone's case originated in Canada and led investigators to Arizona where a 3-year-old child was taken from a mobile home in Tucson, a report shows. The lead investigators on the case were from Homeland Security Investigations and the Tucson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s unit, the report shows.
While the victim was found in Tucson and Stone was arrested there, the crimes took place in Sierra Vista, prosecutors said recently.
According to the report, Stone is seen in videos abusing the youngster. She then distributed the material on the internet.
That’s how agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Calgary, Alberta, came upon the case.
According to the report, HSI Calgary received information in June regarding an individual in Edmonton, Alberta, communicating with a user on Snapchat. The exchange between the two included videos of a “young female” abusing a child.
HSI agents traced the origins of the video and were led to Stone in Tucson, the report shows.
On Oct. 27, the Tucson Police ICAC obtained a search warrant for a mobile home in the city where the toddler was found. Stone was arrested and taken to the Pima County Jail, the report shows. The teenager admitted to “victimizing the child and sending the videos.”
In her motion last month, Brubaker had cited other cases that focus on the lack of maturity, experience and responsibility of juveniles as compared to adults, as well as the development of a juvenile’s brain and the ability of juveniles to rehabilitate.
At Tuesday's hearing before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, Brubaker said she was seeing a lot of psychological issues surfacing in her client. She argued that Stone needed the treatment and rehabilitation that could be afforded to her in the juvenile system.
One of the main tenets of Brubaker's motion hinged on Section H of an Arizona Revised Statute that allows juvenile court to have jurisdiction over a defendant until the person turns 19.
The statute, Section H of A.R.S. 8-202, says: “At any time before an adjudication hearing or a proceeding in which a juvenile is admitting to an allegation in a petition that alleges the juvenile is delinquent, the state may file a notice of intent to retain jurisdiction over a juvenile who is seventeen years of age. If the state files a notice of intent to retain jurisdiction, the juvenile court’s jurisdiction over a juvenile is retained on the filing of the notice and the court shall retain jurisdiction over the juvenile until the juvenile reaches nineteen years of age.”
Stone turns 19 in more than 10 months.
In his response to Brubaker's motion last month, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who is trying the case against Stone, said the prosecution would not file a notice of intent in the case because of Stone's age and the seriousness of the matter.
“The state would decline to do so in a case this egregious given the age of the defendant at the time of the offense, the nature of her offenses ... and that now she is legally an adult,” McIntyre said. “Less than one year of rehabilitation services in the juvenile system is simply not a sufficient consequence in this matter assuming it was even a legal possibility.”
Cardinal and McIntyre addressed the fact that Stone would be turning 19 in November and that 10 months of rehabilitation under the juvenile court system would not be sufficient in a case like this.
"Ms. Stone is very troubled, and the case is very troubling," McIntyre told the judge.
Cardinal agreed.
"This is a serious offense committed by Ms. Stone," she said. "It is plain she has emotional issues that need to be addressed."
The judge added that the treatment Stone needs "would have to be found in the adult court."
If Brubaker pursues filing a motion for a change of venue, there would have to be a hearing in front of Cardinal to discuss that and the judge would have to decide whether to keep the case in Cochise County or transfer it to another jurisdiction.
Stone's next court hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 8.