TUCSON — A lawsuit filed two years ago by environmentalists against the U.S. Army, Fort Huachuca and U.S. Fish and Wildlife has been dismissed as the judge found cause for both sides.
U.S. District Court Senior Judge Raner C. Collins made the ruling on March 31, which settled the suit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon and the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter, who were represented by Earthjustice.
They alleged the fort and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service misstated the amount of groundwater saved due to the retirement of a large agricultural irrigation system in 2006 and the risk imposed by a continued decline of groundwater in the San Pedro basin aquifer. The groups believed a 2014 Biological Opinion used by Fort Huachuca concerning groundwater pumping figures was made in error. Also at issue was the lack of considering the threatened and protected species that were not on the national listing at the time in 2014.
It was the fourth time in 20 years the groups sought to hold the fort accountable for water used on base and that of its civilian workers and soldiers living off the base.
The U.S. Army, with the help of FWS, must produce new environmental plans periodically to ensure protection of the San Pedro River and its ecosystem, which relies on water from the aquifer.
Collins ruled, “In general, the court gives deference to an agency’s predictions about the possible effects of climate change. However, an agency cannot simply summarize the effects of climate change and then analyze the proposed action under the assumption that climate change will have no effect.”
He says the fort and FWS “must reinitiate a formal consultation and formulate a superseding biological opinion (BiOp) that conforms with the terms of this order.”
Fort Huachuca public affairs officer Tanja Linton responded to the court’s ruling and stated, “Fort Huachuca is pleased that Senior U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins ruled last week that our groundwater modeling analysis is sound and that the Fort can continue to use conservation easements as water mitigation measures. This ruling reaffirms the Fort’s dedicated stewardship of our natural resources and our broad partnerships with stakeholders in the Upper San Pedro Basin. Consistent with the judge’s ruling, Fort Huachuca is already preparing a biological assessment and will reinitiate consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service once that is complete.”
Robin Silver, cofounder of the CBD, stated in a press release, “The groundwater pumping of the Fort’s off–post population is killing the San Pedro River and the endangered species that depend on it. Instead of doing something about it and downsizing the Fort, the Army has chosen to fabricate environmental clearance studies and manipulate federal wildlife officials. Now that it’s been handed yet another defeat, maybe the Fort will finally take action to protect the last free–flowing desert river in the Southwest.”
“It’s absurd that we’ve had to go to court four times to overturn the Defense Department’s lies and defend Arizona’s last free-flowing river,” says Maricopa Audubon President Charles Babbitt. “Fish and Wildlife officials must stand firm and defend this spectacular birding mecca for future generations. The river can’t tolerate any more delay in receiving the protection it so desperately needs.”
The lawsuit
The groups sued the fort’s officials at the time, along with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Director of the FWS Aurelia Skipwith, Regional Director of the FWS Southwest Region Amy Leuders, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Senior Commander of Fort Huachuca Laura Potter.
The suit challenged the conclusion of the FWS 2014 BiOp, which determined Fort Huachuca’s groundwater pumping near the San Pedro River Basin did not jeopardize the existence of four protected species — the western, yellow-billed cuckoo, the southwestern willow flycatcher, the northern Mexico garter snake and the rare water plant the Huachuca umbel. They could be impacted by the pumping of groundwater if the underground water table declines. The Mexican garter snake and yellow billed cuckoo were listed as threatened in July and October 2014, respectively, which was after the BiOp was completed.
The suit claimed the fort erroneously assumed that the purchase of the Preserve Petrified Forest tract of agricultural land and the Clinton/Drijvers easements would offset the water deficit from the fort’s groundwater pumping. The plaintiffs asserted the fort’s groundwater pumping results in a groundwater deficit and the FWS BiOp was faulty because the projected effects of groundwater pumping did not look far enough into the future.
The U.S. Geological Survey Groundwater Model and the Groundwater Demand Accounting in the 2014 BiOp “concluded that the Fort’s actions would result in a groundwater surplus and that the Fort’s conservation measures would increase baseflows through 2030.”
“The action agency cannot be relieved of its duty to adhere to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) simply through compliance with the BiOp. It has an independent duty to ensure that its reliance is not arbitrary or capricious,” Collins noted. “An agency decision is arbitrary and capricious if the agency ‘has relied on factors which Congress had not intended it to consider,’ entirely failed to consider an important aspect of the problem, offered an explanation for its decision that runs counter to the evidence before the agency, or is so implausible that it could not be ascribed to a difference in view or the product of agency expertise.’”
Plaintiffs believe the documents show that the federal agencies ignored relevant information when coming to their no-jeopardy conclusion.
However, Collins stated, “The Defendants claim they did not refuse to reinitiate consultation and had planned to begin consultation in 2021 in preparation of a new Biological Assessment.”
The judge found in favor of the government agencies on the matter of climate change, as it would be hard to predict something that is not within the governments’ ability to predict.
Though the court said the fort could have overestimated groundwater credits from fallow farmland, Collins said the fort could continue claiming the water credits.
Collins pointed out the fort “cannot be liable for the water consumption not attributable to the Fort. The GeoSystems Report’s overestimation of the amount of groundwater pumping makes the fort accountable for non–Fort water consumption.”
“Plaintiffs’ argument is a mere disagreement with the Agencies’ conclusions and does not constitute an ESA violation,” he stated.
The agencies did not disregard the best available evidence, stated Collins. “Rather, the agencies considered the studies and determined that the USGS Groundwater Model constituted the best available evidence. This is a reasonable analysis, and the Court gives deference to this decision.”
However, the Court did find the 2014 BiOps’ calculation for easement credit arbitrary and capricious because it “ignored an important aspect of the problem.”
Water concerns, history
There have been numerous studies done on the river and the aquifer. Modeling shows to some extent the possibility of the San Pedro River drying up in certain reaches if climate change exacerbates the fragmented river system in which only parts are now perennially flowing.
The Army has been told by the courts that its Fort Huachuca–related activities are affecting the San Pedro since at least 1995, when a federal judge said, “The Army must not turn a blind eye to this problem where unrestrained draining of the aquifer represents a real threat to the riparian area.”
Based on a study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, government officials have known for more than 50 years that large staffing numbers at Fort Huachuca were not sustainable because of depleted groundwater supply and effects on the San Pedro River.
A public records request by CBD shows a 1998 communication between members of the FWS in which biologist Jim Rohrbaugh said: “In my opinion, even without the indirect, interrelated, interdependent growth inducing effects, the groundwater pumping at Fort Huachuca alone, at around 2,350 acre feet per year, results in jeopardy and adverse modification for the flycatcher and jeopardy for the water umbel. The overall deficit in the water budget is 7,000 acre feet per year.”
Rohrbaugh asked why the FWS continues “to produce biological opinions that are then rejected by the court. It is clear that the fort does not take FWS seriously … they believe they have enough political inroads with our Washington and regional offices that we the field office will roll over.”
In 2002, the agencies issued a new BiOp that was challenged and resulted in reinitiation of consultation and a subsequent BiOp in 2007. But, in 2011, the district court again found the 2007 BiOp “was arbitrary and capricious because it did not evaluate the effects of the Fort’s action on the listed species and habitat.”
GeoSystems Analysis Inc. produced a report considering baseflows in the San Pedro River Basin, anticipating the fort’s groundwater pumping would continue at the same rate through 2105. It assessed baseflow declines from the Fort’s action at three intervals: 2003, 2050 and 2105. The report anticipated that peak declines should occur in 2050, wherein two areas of the San Pedro and the Babocomari rivers will be pumped dry.
The GeoSystems Report assumed that the Fort’s population growth would steadily increase, but this projection was “demonstrably inaccurate,” wrote Collins. “The report anticipated ever–increasing pumping, but the Agencies note that even the GeoSystems report admits it likely overstated pumping and the effect on baseflow.”
FWS’s conclusion that the GeoSystems’s estimate was inaccurate was rational, stated Collins. “As was FWS’s reliance on the USGS Groundwater Model. Although some amount of groundwater pumping is likely to occur beyond 2030, Plaintiffs have not shown that the GeoSystems Report provides superior scientific data such that FWS was required to utilize it as the best available evidence.”
The Agencies are required to consider the effects of climate change, “but not to quantify the combined decreased baseflow from the Fort’s action and decreased precipitation due to climate change.”