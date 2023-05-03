A Cochise County Superior Court judge who has been on the bench for more than a decade has promised to make some changes in his courtroom after he was publicly reprimanded by state judicial officials following two complaints from citizens who claimed the jurist was demeaning and unprofessional in hearings.

The judge, John F. Kelliher Jr., was informally sanctioned by the Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC) and was issued two public reprimands, one for each complaint, records show.

