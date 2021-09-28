A defense attorney's argument that he could not effectively defend an accused child killer unless the trial was held next year was rejected by a judge on Tuesday despite the lawyer's repeated warnings that the case likely would be appealed.
Assistant legal defender Joel Larson requested that defendant Mario Toscano Jr.'s murder trial be held next summer. When Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said his calendar was already crowded, the only other option was October or November 2022, representing more than a year's delay.
A trial in the matter was set to begin Nov. 2, but Larson said he had yet to review several pages of medical records regarding the deceased boy and that he would not be adequately prepared to represent his client.
Toscano has been charged with first degree murder and child abuse in the 2-year-old boy's beating death, which investigators said occurred in January 2020 in Douglas.
Larson said that if Toscano's trial was held in November, it would soon be followed by another proceeding.
"I cannot represent Toscano until I review all those records," Larson said. "If we go to trial in November, we will probably be going to trial again next year."
Larson, who was appointed to the case in December 2020 after Toscano's first defense counsel asked to be removed from the matter because of differences between he and Toscano, also told the judge that a pathologist he had hired in May was now reviewing the medical records and slides from the case. He said the pathologist could not be done by November.
Additionally, Larson told the judge the toddler's missing mother was a key witness in the case and that her testimony would be crucial at trial. The mother, Erika Parra, has been missing since shortly after Toscano was arrested in January 2020.
While Parra cooperated with detectives who questioned her and Toscano after the child was taken to the hospital, she was later charged with child abuse and failed to appear in court. A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she has not been found.
Several of the boy's paternal relatives were in court Tuesday and expressed their chagrin regarding the litany of continuances and delays.
Frustrated with the multiple setbacks that have weighed down the case, the judge rebuffed Larson's arguments and said he would give him a two-week continuance. He scheduled the trial for Nov. 30 and told Larson in no uncertain terms that the matter be considered a priority for him and the pathologist.
"I'm not convinced that the defense hasn't had enough time to get this to the pathologist," the judge said.
Dickerson also disagreed that Parra was needed for the trial. He said if she did surface, that could mean yet another delay because of any new information she might provide.
"Her absence isn't really a factor," Dickerson said. "She is also facing her own charges."
Amid all the arguments from Larson, the attorney said he still believes the case could be settled without going to trial. But Toscano already rejected a plea offer made by the prosecution when he was represented by his former lawyer, and he turned it down a second time under Larson.
Toward the end of the hearing, Dickerson broached another issue he said was a concern.
At many of the hearings held on the case, paternal relatives of the child have shown up wearing white T-shirts with a picture of the smiling toddler on the front. Larson said he is opposed to the relatives wearing the shirt during the trial because that could prejudice the jury.
Dickerson said wearing the T-shirts would not be allowed during the trial, nor outside the courtroom, including on the courthouse steps.
"I figured that was going to be an issue," said assistant prosecutor Michael Powell. "This is an extremely emotionally-charged case. But I recognize that the shirts are probably not appropriate."