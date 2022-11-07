BISBEE — A judge has blocked efforts for a full hand counting of ballots in Cochise County.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled on Monday, Nov. 7, for the plaintiffs who filed for an injunction to stop the hand count of ballots in Cochise County, thanks in part to the testimony last Friday of Elections Director Lisa Marra.
She told McGinley "that the plaintiffs are entitled to the relief they seek," states the ruling.
The Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans, Inc., and Democrat Stephani Stephenson sued the county Board of Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, Elections Director Lisa Marra and County Recorder David Stevens to stop the hand count.
Supervisors Judd and Crosby ignored the legal advice from county attorneys and a letter from the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who warned them not to do it. Supervisor Ann English did not vote in favor of the hand count. She and Marra took the advice of Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Cristine Roberts and County Attorney Brian McIntyre and withheld support of the hand count.
McGinley, in regard to the defendants who stated the plaintiffs had no proof of harm, explains further, "A plaintiff who establishes that a public official has acted unlawfully and exceeded their constitutional and statutory authority need not satisfy the standard for injunctive relief.
When the acts sought to be enjoined have been declared unlawful or clearly are against the public interest, plaintiff need show neither irreparable injury or a balance of hardship in his favor."
He stated defendants Marra and Stevens "are compelled to perform their non-discretional legal duty of conducting an audit of votes only as permitted by statute."
