BISBEE — A judge has blocked efforts for a full hand counting of ballots in Cochise County.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled on Monday, Nov. 7, for the plaintiffs who filed for an injunction to stop the hand count of ballots in Cochise County, thanks in part to the testimony last Friday of Elections Director Lisa Marra.

