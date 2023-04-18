TUCSON — Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink determined the Cochise County Board of Supervisors were within their rights to delegate election duties to the county recorder after the county elections director resigned.

Fink ruled the agreement between Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and County Recorder David Stevens was legal and would not cause harm to the upcoming May 16 mail-in election regarding establishment of a jail district. He denied the injunction to stop the agreement from moving forward.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?