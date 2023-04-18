TUCSON — Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink determined the Cochise County Board of Supervisors were within their rights to delegate election duties to the county recorder after the county elections director resigned.
Fink ruled the agreement between Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and County Recorder David Stevens was legal and would not cause harm to the upcoming May 16 mail-in election regarding establishment of a jail district. He denied the injunction to stop the agreement from moving forward.
The judge stated there were clauses within the agreement that allows the supervisors or the county recorder to terminate the agreement if they saw the need to change it.
State Solicitor General Joshua Bendor tried to argue the supervisors overstepped their authority to delegate all election director duties to the county recorder and he was concerned about decisions being made out of the public eye.
The supervisors have no control over the county recorder’s office.
“They can’t override his decisions or fire him,” Bendor stated. “The board abdicated its responsibility to the recorder.”
Attorney Timothy LaSota noted the supervisors can challenge the recorder’s results of elections. He also said the courts “have frowned upon big changes in the middle of the election process. The timing is off. To switch right now is wrong.”
However, that is what Crosby, Judd and Stevens tried to do in mid-October when they wanted to perform a hand count of all the ballots cast at the vote centers, except provisional ballots and mail-in ballots returned to polling locations.
And in spite of comments of distrust in the county’s tabulation machines that began last fall that made Judd and Crosby willing to stop all electronic voting and move to hand counts only, the May 16 election will be tabulated by the same machines under the supervision of Stevens.
Bendor tried to add the other legal problems that arose from Judd, Crosby and Stevens when they refused to approve the 2022 election results by the state mandated deadline. That put about 48,000 ballots in limbo and ended with a court-mandated direction to get it done.
“This is not the first time that Judd, Crosby and Stevens have disregarded the law governing elections,” he said. “The board and recorder repeatedly flouted the law with respect to the November 2022 general election, first by attempting to engage in an illegal hand count of ballots and then by the board violating its duty to canvass the election within the statutory time frame. In both cases, the board and recorder ceased their unlawful conduct only after a court ordered them to do so.”
Bendor also stated Stevens attempted to run off people collecting signatures to recall Crosby and questioned Stevens’ motivation to act outside of statutory obligations.
The judge did not consider that part of the case and decided it was not a reason to stop the agreement. Fink said he was not going to gauge his judgement by those previous actions and would just stay on point about transferring election director duties to the recorder.
"It was not the result we were looking for," Bendor said after the hearing. "But, I think there were some important concessions that we got from the defense lawyer and some important statements from the judge about how the board does have supervisory authority and therefore some oversight on the recorder's duties in the agreement.
"I think they are obligated to be consistent with their representations to the court. And, if they do that, then we may not need to appeal. The case isn't over. This was just for the preliminary injunction. I think this gives us the ability to hold their feet to the fire that they will comply with what they said they were going to do."
Bendor maintained that the judge's decision was not a clear loss for Attorney General Kris Mayes. The attorney general had argued that the agreement was so unclear about the board's ability to oversee elections that it crossed the line into illegality.
Judd stated in an interview, “We needed to win something. It needed to be evened out because we were losing last year. I feel good about it.
“And he didn’t consider what happened last year in court. But, we have to look forward, not backwards.”
She went on to say putting Stevens in charge of elections takes the pressure off the supervisors on those issues.
Supervisor Ann English stated, “I don’t have the legal experience he has. I just go ‘OK’ when the court speaks. It is what it is.”
She was surprised that Fink came in with his determination already written up.
“I didn’t realize that judges could do that,” she said.
Elisabeth Tyndall, chairwoman of the Cochise County Democratic Party, said, “As Cochise County voters we are very disappointed in the court ruling. The appointment of David Stevens to oversee the Elections Department is a clear overreach by the Board of Supervisors and continues their goal of eroding the trust in elections not only here in Cochise County, but across the state.”
LaSota was unable to be reached for comment by press time.
It was revealed during the hearing that a new elections director is scheduled to be approved by the supervisors in Tuesday’s meeting.
Bob Christie of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.