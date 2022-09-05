0427 NEWS Frodsham

Photo courtesy the Sierra Vista Police Department.

David Frodsham, 59, is facing multiple felony charges relating to alleged sexual contact with children. He was arrested Thursday following an investigation by federal and local law enforcement.

A Cochise County judge has ruled in a complex, civil sexual and child abuse case that was scheduled for a lengthy trial, granting a summary judgement to the defense late Friday afternoon, court records show.

The order signed by Cochise County Superior Judge Jason Lindstrom, erases any chance — for the moment — of a jury trial in the 3-year-old civil case of Ryan Frodsham v. the State of Arizona [Department of Child Safety] and Catholic Community Services.

