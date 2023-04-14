The sister of a murder suspect who has repeatedly disrupted court proceedings scheduled for her sibling has been sending a judge filings signed with red fingerprints. On Friday, the jurist said he wants any future documents filed by the woman to be placed inside a biohazards bag in case the marks were made with blood.
"That might have been blood," Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom said Friday at a hearing for defendant Daniel Jawara Foster.
Mention of the filings by Foster's sister — her name was not available as of this report — was just another wrinkle in the case where hearings have often been contentious because of Foster's refusals to cooperate.
The woman has shown up at a couple of proceedings and has interrupted the hearings by standing up and speaking out of turn. Lindstrom often told her to be quiet and then asked that she be removed from the courtroom.
Foster and his girlfriend, Alysha Rae Hop, are accused of killing Hop's 2-year-old son, Kenny Gamble, in June 2020 and of abusing his two older sisters, also Hop's children, court records show.
Mistreatment of the children and Kenny’s death occurred in Sierra Vista. The boy died on June 6, 2020, Sierra Vista Police said. At first, Foster and Hop were only people of interest in the matter. But after Sierra Vista investigators developed more probable cause and interviewed various family members, the couple was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.
Both were on the run until September 2021 when Hop surrendered, and in November 2021 Foster did the same, investigators said. Foster is being held on $1 million bond.
Lindstrom began Friday's hearing addressing issues the court has had with Foster's sister, but when Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco told the judge the woman was not in the courtroom, he stopped. The judge then addressed the issue with the filings and said that most of the documents that he has received from Foster's sister have been "stricken from the record."
Any documents or filings sent to a judge must first go through the clerk of the Cochise County Superior Court. Clerk of Court Amy Hunley said she does not believe her staff has ever had to place filings or other documents in a biohazards bag. Hunley said she would check with Lindstrom's office on Monday regarding his remarks in court.
As far as movement on the case, Foster's attorney, Chris Kimminau, said he is still waiting for some records on the boy's health from the Department of Child Services. Zucco said her office is waiting on a report from the medical examiner's office that would determine if an expert must be hired for the case.
Both attorneys said they could be ready to set a trial date in the case at the next hearing on June 23.
