SIERRA VISTA — An administrative law judge in Phoenix is expected to decide early next year whether to revoke the health care institution license of Mary’s Mission and Development Center, a residential facility for at-risk children between the ages of 11 and 17.
But officials at Mary’s Mission — there are two facilities, one in Sierra Vista for boys and one in Hereford for girls — and one of their attorneys say the circumstances leading up to the four-day hearing in Phoenix and the subsequent decision expected from the administrative law judge germinates with a fire marshal and a state surveyor intent on shutting down the residential program.
Local attorney Bob Stachel, one of the lawyers representing Mary’s Mission in the fight against the Arizona Department of Health Services — the latter recently filed 23 citations against the facility — said Darren Markley, a former state licensing surveyor for ADHS, and Ed Shiver, the fire marshal for Fry Fire District, had it out for his client.
“It’s pretty clear from their (Markley’s and Shiver’s) emails that they were out to get Mary’s Mission,” Stachel said Thursday in a telephone interview.
Stachel and lawyer Chris Russell represented Mary’s Mission officials William Lacey and Chris Anable at the four-day hearing in Phoenix. The ADHS citations focus on various issues ranging from prohibited acts, administration and personnel, to treatment plans, medication services and environmental standards. Both sides presented evidence.
Anable, who called the citations “procedural citations,” said it’s the first time Mary’s Mission, established more than 20 years ago, has been cited for so many violations. He and Lacey called the citations “collusion” between Markley and Shiver.
“So, part of our case showing collusion is the 23 citations issued,” Anable told the Herald/Review. “We have NEVER received that many citations before. It is important that we show you all the emails as the intent by the two state surveyors was to shut us down by any means necessary. The inflated amount of citations was just one way they were doing that. It is important to note that none of the citations related to any health and safety violations. They were all administrative issues.”
Stachel said “the crux” of the problems with Mary’s Mission started with a carport at the girls facility in Hereford that was enclosed in order to create additional office space. As the Fry Fire District fire marshal, Shiver went to the Hereford facility in April and stated that Mary’s Mission was not in compliance because officials did not pull a permit for the addition.
That set off a series of emails between Shiver, Markley and, at one point, former Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino. Cimino became involved because an employee of Mary’s Mission had doctored a fire inspection report to make it look as if Sierra Vista fire officials had signed off on the paperwork, approving the carport addition.
Emails between Shiver and Markley in April about the carport issue, as well as others between the men in June — and one email in particular from Markley to Cimino in which Markley refers to two Mary’s Mission personnel as “loyal weasels” — show there was a concerted effort to revoke the license of the facility rather than try to help its officials come into compliance, Stachel said.
In one email exchange between Shiver and Markley in mid-April, the pair talk about issuing citations and whether Mary’s Mission’s license will be revoked. Markley responded to Shiver on that question, saying, “We are working on moving forward in that direction ... It would certainly help if the county hits them with building code citations ... If it comes to it, would you be willing to testify at an administrative hearing about your dealings with this facility?”
Shiver responded with: “I will ask the county to issue any citations they can ... Yes, if it comes to it, I will be willing to testify at an administrative hearing.”
In an email sent to Cimino by Markley in early June in which Markley references the doctored fire inspection report, he tells Cimino he wants cooperation from Sierra Vista Police on the altered inspection issue and tells Cimino that a detective should start with the female employee who supposedly changed the document.
“She may tell you she was told to manipulate the document,” Markley told Cimino. Markley then mentioned Anable and the fact that Anable’s wife is fighting an illness: “ ... so, if she (the employee) refuses to talk, putting the heat on him (Anable), he may crack. ... On the other hand, they may both be loyal weasels and not crack at all.”
Finally, in an email between Shiver and Markley in mid-June, they discuss an inspection at Mary’s Mission’s Independent Living Program, a house purchased by Lacey in Hereford as a temporary residence for older teens who have nowhere to go after they leave the regular Mary’s Mission program. A complaint about the house had reached Markley and Shiver.
Markley referred to the inspection as a “circus” and apologized to Shiver for including him in the visit. Shiver responded that he was glad to participate and states, “As far as I am concerned, we just collected another piece of the puzzle to make this organization go away.”
Inspections done at Mary’s Mission over a two-day period in April by Markley and another ADHS surveyor produced the 23 citations that jeopardize the facility’s health care institution license.
The Arizona Department of Health Services did not comment on Mary’s Mission, but instead provided the Herald/Review with a link to an ADHS website that lists the citations against the facility. They include failure to keep a trash can covered in a bathroom; failure to lock away cleaning liquids and sprays referred to as toxic; electrical wiring hanging out of the wall through a hole left by a missing smoke detector in a bedroom; broken floor tiles throughout a building posing a potential tripping hazard; and lack of a dietician, among others.
The main citation, under the heading “PROHIBITED ACTS,” focuses on overcrowding at the boys facility in Sierra Vista on various dates between December 2020 and April. The facility is licensed for only 16 boys.
Anable, who said that about 80% of the children in their care are Native American, said the overcrowding occurred during the height of COVID-19 shutdowns at the reservations where many of the youngsters come from.
“No one could go in or out (of the reservations) and we were not going to put these kids out on the street,” Anable said.
Stachel, who said there were problematic actions by state officials, said he is preparing a notice of claim against the state of Arizona, and more specifically, ADHS surveyors and their “related affiliated parties.”
“He admitted that he and Markley were going after Mary’s Mission’s licenses,” Stachel said of Shiver.
The Herald/Review asked Shiver if he had anything against Mary’s Mission.
“We’re not out to get anyone,” Shiver said.
The administrative law judge who heard the evidence presented by Mary’s Mission and the Arizona Department of Health Services at the hearing is expected to make a decision regarding the facility’s health care institution license in late January, Russell said.
If the license is revoked, Anable said Mary’s Mission’s clients would have to be “moved to various institutions such as juvenile hall, psychiatric hospitals and state run group homes.”