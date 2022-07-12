A judge denied lowering the bond placed on a man accused of killing his friend during a drunken driving incident even though the defendant's attorney put a physician on the stand who testified that his client may not be getting the care he needs at the county jail for the head injury he suffered in the accident.
The bond for Willcox resident Diego Leal still stands at $100,000. But his lawyer, David Wilkison, told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom that it might as well be $1 million because neither Leal nor his family can afford it.
At the proceeding Tuesday morning, where Wilkison was requesting that Leal's conditions of release be modified, the lawyer also said the 26-year-old was not receiving adequate medical care in the Cochise County Jail for the head injury he suffered during the July 2021 crash. Leal's friend, Richard Griego, was killed in the crash, Willcox police said.
A large scar that starts at Leal's right ear and ends at the top of his forehead was visible on the defendant's closely-cropped head Tuesday. A Willcox doctor who testified for the defense and who has treated Leal said she was concerned when she learned that Leal was not taken from the county jail to a medical appointment in May.
It's unclear why Leal missed his appointment, but Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas — the Sheriff's Office oversees the Cochise County Jail — said that once a person enters the jail, the facility's doctor becomes that person's primary care physician. If the inmate chooses to keep his or her private doctor and must attend medical appointments outside the jail, the inmate must have enough money in his or her jail account to pay for the jail transportation to the doctor as well as pay the doctor for the visit.
Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said recently investigators arrested Leal on March 10, charging him with second degree murder, among other offenses. The chief said investigators began looking for Leal when toxicology reports came back to police showing that Leal was drunk and under the influence of drugs when he was driving the morning of July 2, 2021.
Hadfield said the two men were in Leal's Polaris at about 2 a.m. when Leal began speeding between 55 and 70 mph in a 25-mph zone area at the 400 block of South Bowie Avenue.
“Neither one was wearing a seatbelt and they went onto a curve and both were ejected,” Hadfield said. “Leal’s friend was pronounced at the hospital.”
Leal's head injury required surgery.
The chief said Leal and Griego had grown up in Willcox and that people who know Leal were not being cooperative with police regarding his whereabouts when authorities were getting ready to arrest him.
In his argument, Wilkison — who asked for a $5,000 bond — told Lindstrom that Leal never left Willcox after the July crash and he would likely not be visiting any bars because of his medical condition.
But prosecutor Kristina Guerrero-Sisneroz told Lindstrom that Leal had a drinking problem and there was no guarantee he would not drink and drive again. Guerrero-Sisneroz said that presents a risk to the Willcox community. She also said Leal has family in Mexico and he had failed to appear in court for another case.
The judge agreed, saying the $100,000 bond was reasonable.
Leal is charged with negligent homicide, reckless driving, exceeding a speed limit by 20-45 mph, DUI extreme BAC .15-.19, endangerment, and possession/use of narcotic drugs.