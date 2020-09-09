BISBEE — Cochise County Division 5 judicial candidate Sandra Russell will remain on the ballot, a judge ruled Wednesday afternoon.
Russell's eligibility had come under question after another Division 5 candidate, Anne Carl, challenged Russell's residency. Arizona law requires a judicial candidate to have lived in the county where they are seeking office for at least five years.
Based on the evidence presented during Wednesday's hearing, Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue ruled that Russell had fulfilled the residency requirement, despite records showing her having voted in Georgia in 2016.
This story is breaking and will be updated.