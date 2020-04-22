BISBEE — An intergovernmental agreement between the Superior Court and the Cochise County School Superintendent is expected to bring results for the education in school subjects and life skills of juvenile detainees.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, Superintendent Jacqui Clay and Juvenile Court Judge Terry Bannon expressed great hopes for youth at the Juvenile Detention Center as they work together to better the lives of the children in their care.
For the next two years, detainees will be taught by a highly qualified teacher to achieve better results and easier assimilation into the regular classroom of schools throughout the county, explained Clay. Two students have already had their sentences reduced to the grades they received through the new program, which has an online module. Students attend classes five days a week, for four hours a day.
“Their grades can be transferred to any school in the county or they can choose to remain in the online courses,” she added. “They are taught life skills and can participate in Career and Technical Education classes as well.”
Supervisor Ann English complimented Clay and Bannon for “realizing the strong need” of these students to be able to rejoin the school system and society. “Now we’ll know what’s working.”
Bannon told English and Supervisors Tom Borer and Peggy Judd she was pleased they understood the value of educating the detainees. “Since Jacqui has come in, the students are responding and are engaged with the curriculum. Through collaboration and cooperation, we are able to achieve what had not been done for our students.”
The agreement was approved for two years, through June 30, 2022, and is funded through Title I–D, Title II–A, IDEA Basic and the Juvenile Crime Reduction Fund GED program grants.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre received the go-ahead to purchase a new prosecutorial software system to keep current criminal histories and dispositions of those found guilty of charges through a grant for $150,000 from the Arizona Criminal Justice System, and a county cost of $15,465.
The new case management system, Prosecutor by Karpel, is compatible with all courts and will save staff time on paperwork, he said. The system is compatible with the Spillman system used by all but one law enforcement agency in the county. Karpel also provides links to evidence and body camera video footage. The automation project will fund the complete migration of all electronic cases to the system.
The current system, now 29 years old, is reliant on paper copies being uploaded from the various law enforcement and prosecutors, and is sometimes not up to date, he explained. In one county, a man convicted of child molestation was not put in the system and showed he had no criminal history.
“This reduces the mistakes as the information is uploaded onto a web–based portal,” McIntyre noted. “And it saves time.”
The annual software maintenance will run around $29,000 a year, but McIntyre expects some of that cost will be offset by reduced staff time. He also said it was expected the state would require a move to the new system for reporting and tracking convicted criminals.