The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City is holding auditions for its second production, “Home Sweet Nursing Home.”

This comedy takes place in a nursing home with four eccentric and set-in-their-ways senior citizens, with an equally eccentric nursing staff, said Tommy Kelley, owner of K Palace Theater.

