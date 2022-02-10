SIERRA VISTA — Kars for Kids, an annual car show benefiting the local Boys & Girls Club, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on April 2.
Organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28 on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, the annual show is the B&G Club’s biggest fundraiser. Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 in net proceeds for the club.
“We expect this show to be the biggest yet,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who co-organizes the event with Joe Kraps, a car enthusiast and B&G Club board member. “It’s very popular. We get between two and three thousand people through the show and it grows more every year. It’s a fun outdoor event for families, and with the FOP involvement, it creates a great cops and kids partnership.”
There will be a live auction featuring 20 items valued at $500 with Jeff Davenport as the event DJ, emcee and auctioneer, Dannels said.
The 2021 show had 265 entries.
“We’re planning to have 300 entrants at this year’s show,” Kraps said. “That equates to 300 event T-shirts, 200 dash plaques and a guaranteed 300 parking places for the show entries. This is the second year we’ve held the show at the C-A-L Ranch and Hobby Lobby location, and we want to remind people that the show has been moved to a venue with more parking availability. The new location has worked out really well for us.”
Eleven awards will be presented to vehicles receiving the most votes, with show participants doing the voting.
“After counting the votes, we take the top vote-getter of the top 10 vehicles, and declare that vehicle as ‘best of show,’ “ Kraps said. “Then, the entry with the 11th most votes becomes part of the top 10. So, including the best of show, we actually have 11 award-winning entries.”
The 2021 best of show went to a 1932 Ford Roadster belonging to Squeeg Jerger.
The top three motorcycles receive awards, as well as about six specialty picks.
Kars for Kids is always held the first Saturday in April and is typically well attended, Kraps said. In addition to drawing entries from all over Arizona, participants come from New Mexico and Texas.
Along with the live auction at 2 p.m. there will be a raffle with an opportunity to win a $1,000 prepaid Visa card.
Jay Hamwright, Sierra Vista B&G Club chief professional officer, said he looks forward to the event every year.
“I couldn’t be more excited for our 10th annual Kars for Kids car show.” Hamwright said. “The Fraternal Order of Police has been great to us and has established a well-known family friendly event that gives back to the community. The community and participants have been so giving and this event wouldn’t be what it is today without their support.”
Hamwright said that as one of the club’s largest fundraisers, the car show plays a vital role in giving local youth a safe place to go after school and during the summer.