HUACHUCA CITY — Wearing fluorescent yellow vests, more than 30 people gathered in Huachuca City Saturday morning for a community service project.
Every year, the Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary Club participates in National CleanUp Day — which is celebrated across the country on the third Saturday in September — by holding a highway cleanup from mile marker 313 to 314 in Huachuca City.
“This has been designated as our area of highway and we’ve been doing the cleanup for years,” said Sharon Lake, a 22-year Sunrise Rotarian and the club’s highway project organizer.
“Our club actually cleans this stretch of highway about four times a year, and we include it in National CleanUp Day,” Lake said. “Because of our efforts, we have made significant change for this area of Huachuca City and we are listed in the national registry for highway cleanup.”
Along with Sunrise Rotary members, Buena High School Interact and Cochise College Rotaract clubs assist with the cleanup, Lake said.
“When I heard about Interact and Rotaract, I got them started with our project. These young people always do a great job and we appreciate their help.”
Madison Whitworth, a Buena High School junior, is one of the high school students who assisted Rotarians on Saturday.
“We’re required to do community service projects as part of student council,” Whitworth said. “I like projects like this because I enjoy giving back to the community and working to help others, so this is a great project for student council to participate in.”
Another Buena High School 11th-grader, Tobias Temple, said he’s “happy to be a part of an effort to brighten up the community and help out.”
Long-time Sunrise Rotary member Peter Huisking said the highway cleanup in Huachuca City is one of the club’s favorite community service projects.
“Back in the 2007 timeframe, our then-club president Sharon Lake wanted to get our club and our young people involved in supporting the community,” Huisking said. “So she identified highway cleanup as something in which club members could get their hands dirty and see immediate results.”
Huisking said that over time, there has been a noticeable drop in the amount of trash picked up in previous years. The club tracks the number of bags of trash collected every year, he said.
“We think folks are more mindful of littering and its effect on their town,” said Huisking, who added, “Rotary is always looking for ways to make our communities, and our world a better place. It’s all about service above self.”
In addition to the Huachuca City highway cleanup project, Sunrise Rotary also assists and supports different big community efforts every year.
Examples of those include the renovation of a clubhouse room at the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club, in partnership with Rotary Club of Sierra Vista, and a special facilities playground at Carmichael School, which was assisted by a Rotary District grant.
Sunrise Rotary also organizes Project Graduation, an event for graduating seniors at Buena High School, which the club coordinates with assistance from a number of community clubs, organizations and individuals, Huisking said.
“Smaller projects that we do regularly include providing judges for Academic Decathlon at Buena High School for scrimmages and competitions with other high schools in Arizona. We and other clubs distribute dictionaries to third-graders in both public and private elementary schools every October.”
While distributing yellow vests to participants of Saturday’s highway cleanup project, Lake said she supports Rotary’s “service above self” motto and all the good things clubs across the world do for communities.
“This project that we’re doing in Huachuca City in support of National Cleanup Day is just one example of the tremendous contributions Rotary clubs across the globe make to improve lives for a better world.”