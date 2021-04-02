SIERRA VISTA — After helping secure millions of dollars to help community health centers across the state reach into rural enclaves to provide care — especially COVID-19 vaccines — to the neediest citizens, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona toured the newest mobile clinic obtained by Chiricahua Community Health Centers.
The senator spent more than an hour at the Chiricahua Community Health Center in Sierra Vista Friday getting a firsthand look at how a $5.2 million grant he helped secure for the clinic is being used. The senator helped secure a total of $135.4 million in the COVID-19 relief bill for Arizona Community Health Centers, which include dthe $5.2 million for the Chiricahua Community Health Centers.
A spokesperson from Kelly's office said the money will "help expand their work to vaccinate, test and treat residents across Cochise County."
Kelly was impressed with what he saw at Chiricahua. He spoke from inside the newest mobile clinic obtained by the facility. The mobile clinic is housed inside a Mercedes-Benz van and goes by the name "Dardo," which means "dart" in Spanish.
Chiricahua Chief Executive Officer David Merrell said Dardo — the eighth mobile clinic in the fleet — was named that "because it's like a dart."
"If you're good at darts, you can hit right in the center, right where people need you to be," Merrell said.
Kelly lauded the mobile clinic and the work being carried out by Chiricahua staff.
"These federally qualified community health centers are incredible assets in rural areas in our country, and definitely in our state," he said. "Every state has rural areas and it's hard to get health care. To take Dardo here and travel all around the county and vaccinate individuals, agricultural workers and getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into peoples' arms, is critical (so that we can) get out of the public health crisis we've been in for a year.
"But beyond that they provide basic health care services for thousands of people every year and a lot of those folks are underserved."
Merrell said the grant will give Chiricahua the boost it needs to continue its work.
"It will help increase our vaccination efforts throughout Cochise County," Merrell said. "In this rural area sometimes it's difficult to find people who need the vaccine or are unable to get access to the vaccine. It's so rural that sometimes people have to travel an hour or more just to get to the site where we give the vaccine.
"This is going to help support a mission that we already started. With this grant we can develop our infrastructure so we can continue to meet people out where they live, where they work, so that they don't have have to take a day off work and still get the vaccine that they need."
Aside from visiting Chiricahua, Kelly also spent time speaking with commanders at Fort Huachuca, with business leaders and at least one elected official.
He said the topic of conversation centered around the military installation and the community's commitment to support the post's missions and presence in Sierra Vista.
"Fort Huachuca is an incredible asset to our country from a national security perspective," Kelly said. "It's also a great asset to our state. It provides a lot of economic impact, a lot of jobs. As far as military bases go, it's probably the largest economic driver in the state."
He said commanders there told him they need a stable budget. The senator said none of the missions currently at Fort Huachuca are in peril of being removed, but he also said the installation "needs predictability."