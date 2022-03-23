After an hour of emotional and searing testimony by the family and friends of two people shot to death in the parking lot of a fast food Mexican restaurant, a judge sentenced the 21-year-old convicted killer to almost 28 years in state prison.
When Devon Neff is released, he will be more than twice his age. At his sentencing hearing Tuesday in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, Neff looked older than his 21 years as he turned to face the relatives and friends of the two people he killed, Landan Klein and Honeylynne Garcia.
In a rare moment just before he was sentenced and after Cardinal asked him if he had anything to say, Neff stood up and turned to face the victims' representatives who were crowded together on one side of the courtroom. Neff asked them if they were "OK" with him facing them and two or three answered yes.
He then told the family and friends he was sorry for what had happened.
"I want to improve my life," he said.
Neff, with the help of his attorney, Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco, also told the group he would be attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings in prison.
"Again, I am deeply sorry for what happened," he said.
On Feb. 24, Neff pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and one count of attempted hindering. The last two charges linked to the killings stem from an incident prosecutors said Neff was involved in while incarcerated at the Cochise County Jail. His co-defendant in that matter is his mother, Tryna Lampman.
At his change of plea hearing in February Neff learned that he would face 19 years in prison for Garcia’s death and 10 years for Klein’s, the terms to run consecutively. Neff must serve each day of the 19-year sentence and at least 85% of the 10-year sentence. He must also serve at least 85% for each of the remaining two counts, which will run concurrently to the manslaughter charge.
Neff initially was charged with first degree murder in the shootings of Klein and Garcia, both 25. But according to the plea agreement, the second degree murder charge is for the death of Garcia, “without premeditation,” and the manslaughter charge is for Klein, although the plea agreement shows that Klein’s shooting was “second degree murder as defined in Section 13-1104 upon sudden quarrel or heat of passion resulting from adequate provocation of victim ... “
The night of the shootings, July 13, 2021, Neff and a friend sat in Neff’s car in the drive-thru lane at Filiberto’s on Fry Boulevard waiting to place an order. It was about 7 p.m. Klein drove into the parking lot and walked over to Neff’s car window. Police had said that Neff, Klein and Garcia were involved in a "drug-related criminal enterprise." The shootings were captured on Filiberto’s surveillance camera.
Klein and Neff had words; police said Neff owed Klein money. Klein punched Neff in the face at least twice. At that point, Neff shot Klein from inside his car. Klein, almost doubled over, bolted and collapsed a few feet from Neff’s vehicle.
Neff then turned his attention to Garcia, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of Klein’s car nearby. Neff shot Garcia twice in the head. He then retreated into his vehicle, surfaced, and shot Garcia four more times. Neff was arrested later that evening after he surrendered to Sierra Vista Police.
On Sept. 23 a grand jury indicted Neff on new charges that included conspiracy. Lampman was named as his co-defendant, court records show.
According to the indictment, between July 20 and Aug. 25, Neff “altered iPhone and iCloud storage to make cell phone data unavailable to officers while knowing or having reason to know that the offense involves murder.”
The indictment also states that on July 20, Neff “provided log-in information and requested that his iPhone be locked or erased in order to prevent officers from accessing data on the cell phone.”
On Aug. 25, investigators said Neff “instructed another person how to alter his cell phone via iCloud in order to make data unavailable to officers.”
Lampman’s case is pending in Superior Court.
At Neff's sentencing Tuesday, Cardinal asked if there was anyone in the courtroom in support of the defendant and if they wanted to say anything on his behalf. Orozco said no one would be speaking, but she asked those who were present for Neff to stand. About 10 people stood up. They sat several seats away from the victims' family and friends.
"He will need your support," Cardinal told them.