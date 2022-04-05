BISBEE — In preparation for the new commercial Port of Entry west of Douglas off James Ranch Road, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved a minor amendment, changing 45 parcels along U.S. Route 80 to Developing, Category B.
The current RU–4 zoning designates one home per four acres, which would not suffice for the commercial development expected around the new port, said Planner II Christine McLachlan during the meeting Tuesday. The new designation will still permit rural single family dwellings, mobile homes and multi–family housing.
The parcels combined total 1,933 acres west of Douglas along U.S. Route 80 between mileposts 359 and 363 south to the U.S.–Mexico border road. The subject area is primarily undeveloped vacant land with rural zoning.
“This is a county–initiated request for a minor Comprehensive Plan map amendment,” said McLachlan. “The county as the applicant requested the new land use designation on all subject parcels be amended and the land use growth area category be amended from D to B.”
Category D allows only rural residential homes, while Category B includes neighborhood conservation, enterprise, developing, neighborhood rehabilitation, enterprise redevelopment, general business, light industry and heavy industry, she said.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby expect a burst of development in the area which includes new infrastructure for water, sewer and utilities to serve the port.
Thanks to the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act of 2021, $216 million of federal funding was allocated to the development of the new Douglas Commercial Port of Entry, which lies abou 5 miles east of the city. It will be within 2½ miles of the Cochise College Douglas campus.
“The new commercial port will improve safety, security and overall operations at the border,” McLachlan said. “Private commercial investment along U.S. Route 80 and James Ranch Road is needed to support the future commercial port of entry, as Mexico is Arizona's top trading partner. Our shared border is the gateway for $26 billion worth of imports and exports annually.”
The change will allow other geographically based federal incentives – opportunity zones, free trade zones and enterprise zones – which could entice businesses and industries to invest in southeast Cochise County.
“To support the proposed new port, private development of industrial and commercial businesses in the area is needed," McLachlan said. "However, it can only occur if the land use growth area and designation are amended to a category and designation that permits their construction. This will reduce regulatory barriers that may arise.”
The city of Douglas has long been waiting for federal help to improve the existing overcrowded port. Semis loaded with goods going in both directions create dangers as congested streets causes safety and air pollution concerns.
William Osborne, Douglas planner, told the supervisors the city supported the actions being taken to prepare for the new port and was grateful the existing port in Douglas would be renovated and upgraded to better serve those crossing the border in either direction.
Gary James, whose family lives near the vicinity of the new port, was concerned he would lose family wells or be asked to sell them. He was told the county has not reached that step in designing the infrastructure and discovering what landowners may be asked for easements for the various utility installations.
Letters were mailed to residents in the affected area and no letters of denial of the county proposal were returned. Just four properties in the mailing responded, but they were all favorable.
Prior to the unanimous vote, Crosby made it clear he was in favor of desalination plants to provide future water needs.
“It’s the wave of the future,” he said.
During the Call to the Public Tombstone resident Clay Greathouse told the Board of Supervisors he does not want the fees raised on the county’s owner-builder option fees from $157 to $350. The owner-build option allows a person with four acres or more in the rural areas of the county to build a home. Under the owner-build option, there are few inspections, which should mean a reduced cost for permits.
He took issue with the fee increases, pointing out the county did not have building codes until 2004 and structures built prior to that still stand. He saw no reason to make potential homeowners pay more. He believed the increases would result in fewer people moving to Cochise County.