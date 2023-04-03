SIERRA VISTA — The landowner of the property leased by the Hereford post office where a confrontation occurred between County Recorder and Interim Elections Director David Stevens and an elderly couple collecting signatures for the recall of Supervisor Tom Crosby said he would not press trespass charges against the couple.
In an interview Monday, Morgan l. Wolaver of Wolaver Partnerships LLC in Vermont said he was not made aware of the issue surrounding the recall effort. When told of the situation involving Crosby and Stevens, he said, “I’m not looking to upset the community’s effort. I’m a moderate Democrat and I support the Democratic process. My heart goes out to the community. I can’t believe this is what it’s coming down to in America.”
He said he would not press any trespassing charges if the CRTC continued gathering signatures, though the post office has asked him not to allow it because there are parking issues and it wants to expand available parking. Wolaver said the post office has been saying that for a few years.
He added, “I haven’t had a request to do anything with the adjoining land."
The recall effort was launched because Crosby refused to approve 2022 election results in the county, pushed for a hand count of ballots and is suspected of violating open meeting laws.
Friday, Stevens confronted the elderly couple around 8:30 a.m. at the post office.
He told the couple they could not collect signatures on federal property or on private property without the permission of the owners. The encounter was recorded by the Committee to Recall Tom Crosby and posted on social media.
The CRTC was told by the Hereford postmaster they could collect signatures as long as they were not in the parking lot on the land under lease with the post office. Volunteers collected signatures on a bare patch of ground away from the parking lot for a number of weeks with no problems. Volunteers have collected signatures at the Sierra Vista post office with no problems.
According to Stevens, he was on his way to work Friday morning and decided to stop and confront them. He told them they could not collect signatures on federal property as his records indicated the lot was leased by the post office.
But, he said, “My records might be wrong.”
He asked the couple, in their 70s, to leave, but they refused. He called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in case there was a problem. Two deputies came to the site and later were joined by two more. The couple was allowed to remain onsite as Stevens went to his office to gather information.
CRTC organizer Eric Suchodolski shared his thoughts on the actions of Stevens saying, “They had a right to be in that spot. He was challenging them.”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, “different kinds of government property are treated differently. Free speech and petition rights are the greatest in places where the property is owned by the government and is also a type traditionally open to public activities, such as sidewalks, streets, and parks. In other locations, such as inside government buildings or on government property where there is a significant security concern, like a military base, the government can severely limit speech and protest.”
Suchodolski claimed what the couple was doing was protected under the First Amendment rights of free speech. He said he was proud of the couple gathering signatures.
The encounter left the couple feeling threatened and CRTC supporters wondering how Stevens, a friend of Crosby, could remain objective as he would be in charge of verifying a random sampling of the petition signatures.
CRTC has notified the Attorney General's Office of the encounter and is awaiting a response, said Suchodolski.
Petition deadline nears
The CRTC has just a month to collect more than 4,865 signatures of registered voters in District 1, the Sierra Vista area, and Suchodolski noted, “The crunch is on to get the rest of the signatures.”
The Cochise County Democratic Party paid for a billboard on State Route 92 to notify people of the recall of Crosby, but Suchodolski said it was not able to continue to pay for it.
The CRTC is a political action committee and can accept donations, but he said the committee didn't have the funds to pay for the billboard. He said Sierra Vista informed the committee that recall signs were not permitted on public rights-of-way, unlike candidates for office or propositions. People can put recall signs in their yards.
Any registered voter within District 1 can sign the petition. CRTC plans a door-to-door effort to get more signatures. There also is a postcard campaign in the works.
