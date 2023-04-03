SIERRA VISTA — The landowner of the property leased by the Hereford post office where a confrontation occurred between County Recorder and Interim Elections Director David Stevens and an elderly couple collecting signatures for the recall of Supervisor Tom Crosby said he would not press trespass charges against the couple.

In an interview Monday, Morgan l. Wolaver of Wolaver Partnerships LLC in Vermont said he was not made aware of the issue surrounding the recall effort. When told of the situation involving Crosby and Stevens, he said, “I’m not looking to upset the community’s effort. I’m a moderate Democrat and I support the Democratic process. My heart goes out to the community. I can’t believe this is what it’s coming down to in America.”

