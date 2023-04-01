HEREFORD — A group that has been gathering petition signatures near the Hereford Post Office will no longer be allowed to do so following a complaint to the Cochise County elections office.
The complaint, which lead to a confrontation between the interim county election director and an elderly pair of petition gatherers Friday morning, culminated in the landowner being contacted and requesting a halt to political activities on his property.
The situation began around 8:30 a.m. Friday, when Cochise County Interim Elections Director David Stevens confronted two members of the public who were gathering signatures in the effort to recall Supervisor Tom Crosby, saying the elderly couple were on federal land, a violation of state law.
The pair, who have asked not to be named publicly, were gathering signatures for a recall petition in a dirt lot adjacent to the Hereford Post Office parking lot when Stevens arrived and approached the couple.
“He said we have to leave because we’re on federal land,” one of the petitioners told the Herald/Review.
However, the couple said they checked with the postmaster before they began their efforts back in January and were given the all-clear.
The pair also said they have faced harassment in the past from members of the public who disagreed with the recall effort.
As the dispute unfolded Friday morning, at least four Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. Stevens told the Herald/Review he called the sheriff’s office because he didn’t want there to be an altercation.
Stevens said the assertion that the area isn’t federal land doesn’t match with county records. He showed the Herald/Review an image on his phone which he said shows the entire lot to be federal jurisdiction.
He also said he had received several complaints to his office regarding the petitioners, which led him to speak with them. The petitioners maintained throughout the discussion that they had permission to use that space to gather signatures.
If campaign efforts are taking place on federal land, Stevens said that would be a violation of state law.
According to information available from the county assessor’s website, the property in question is owned by Wolaver Limited Partnership No. 1 of Richmond, Vermont.
After he initially was unable to contact an individual identified as a potential owner of the land, Stevens said he would check with the county assessor and treasurer to determine who owns the property and if any laws are being broken by the petitioners.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, Stevens explained to them who he was and why he had called them. Stevens did not ask the deputies to remove the petitioners from the land, and no threats of arrest or removal were made.
Stevens spoke with the petitioners one more time after speaking with deputies to explain his actions and what would come next. That led to a heated exchange with the couple.
“It’s my job to investigate election complaints,” he said. “You don’t want me to do my job.”
Stevens left the scene following the exchange with the petitioners, and the sheriff’s deputies dispersed a few minutes later after speaking with the couple.
The petitioners, both in their late 70s, said they felt “intimidated and threatened” by Stevens’ actions.
“That was his goal, to scare us off,” one said. “I think it’s an abuse of power.”
Landowner contacted
Stevens contacted the Herald/Review Friday evening and said he had made contact with the landowner out of Richmond.
According to Stevens, the landowner provided documentation proving the post office had subleased a portion of the parcel, but he retained control over the remaining area, including the dirt lot the petitioners had been using.
Stevens told the Herald/Review the landowner was unaware of the recall effort taking place on his land, and said he didn’t want political activity happening there going forward.
Stevens said the landowner provided a letter attesting to his desire for the political activity to stop. That letter has been sent along to the post office as well as the sheriff’s office, he said.
After receiving the letter, the postmaster agreed to ask the petitioners to leave if they returned, Stevens said.
The Herald/Review requested the documentation and letter that Stevens received from the landowner, but had not received them as of Friday evening.
Stevens told the Herald/Review he would provide the documents as soon as he was cleared to do so by the county’s legal office.
Stevens said he expects the petitioners to cease their activities near the Hereford Post Office now that the landowner has said they can’t be there anymore.
However, if they do return, he said he will make sure they leave, and would contact the sheriff’s office again if needed.
“It’s my job to investigate election complaints,” Stevens told the Herald/Review Friday evening.
The dispute comes amid questions over Stevens’ status as the county’s election director.
A lawsuit from the state Attorney General’s Office asserts that the Cochise County supervisors acted unlawfully by shifting election duties to Stevens, who was elected as county recorder, following the resignation of former county Elections Director Lisa Marra in February.
That case advanced earlier this week following a change of venue. Arguments are expected soon in that case, which will be heard in Pima County, but under Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink.