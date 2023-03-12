The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s most recent count of Mexican gray wolves released on Feb. 28 brought good news on many levels. The count showed there were 241 wolves living in Arizona and New Mexico in 2022.
It was the first time since the species’ reintroduction their numbers surpassed 200 and they had the lowest mortality rate since 2017. The data collected by FWS also showed the species range had increased by 45% since 2020.
These major milestones came just weeks before the species' 25th anniversary of being reintroduced into the wild on March 29. The expansion of territory is bringing wolves closer to establishing territory in Cochise County.
This news has been cause for celebration among the government agencies tasked with managing the population and environmental advocacy groups. The expansion of their range in recent years has made them less vulnerable to being wiped out by a single event like a wildfire or disease outbreak, said Michael Robinson, a conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity and author of “Predatory Bureaucracy.”
The population’s growth in 2022 brought them closer to reaching FWS’s recovery criteria for both down-listing and delisting under the Endangered Species Act. According to Brady McGee, FWS Mexican wolf recovery coordinator, the agency’s recovery goal is set at 320 wild wolves in the United States and another 200 in Mexico. Mexico began a similar program of wolf reintroduction in 2011 and has a population of about 20 wolves.
“It indicates that we are moving the conservation needle near recovery,” said McGee.
While the growth in numbers is a positive sign, environmental advocacy groups are concerned with the population's loss of genetic diversity. The current population of wild wolves is descended from only seven wolves, making genetic diversity a top priority for these animals.
“For groups like Defenders of Wildlife, our marker of recovery is a little bit different than the FWS numbers for recovery,” said Bryan Bird, Southwest program director for Defenders of Wildlife. “This is not just a numbers game, there are very important genetic markers and objectives that really are lacking right now. Right now the genetics in the wild populations are so bad that these wolves are essentially brothers and sisters.”
According to Robinson, the population of wild Mexican gray wolves in the United States has genetic diversity equivalent to only 2.1 wolves. Robinson said that the recent count is only short-term good news. Without interventions to increase genetic diversity, he believes the population will enter an irreversible decline after about 80 years.
Without genetic diversity, the wolves are much more vulnerable to disease and will have smaller litter numbers.
“Its genetic viability in the long term is just not there," Bird said. "It will go extinct again on its own and we can’t have that."
According to Bird, there are a couple of ways genetic diversity can be increased. FWS can release more bonded adult pairs into the wild from captive breeding programs and the recovery population boundaries can be extended north to allow breeding with populations of northern gray wolves in places like Colorado.
Another way genetic diversity could be increased is through breeding with the population in Mexico. Recent radio collar data from the FWS shows that a pair of wolves have established territory in the boot hill area of New Mexico, right on the Mexican border just east of Cochise County. This news has sparked excitement because there are open sections of the border in this area where the wolves could cross.
The recent expansion of Mexican gray wolf territory and the pair documented in the boot hill area of New Mexico begs the question: Will wolves establish territory in Cochise County soon? Mexican gray wolves historically occupied the county before coming close to extinction at the hands of government extermination programs in the 1930s and 1940s.
“Historically, the Mexican gray wolf ranged from about I-40 through New Mexico and Arizona down south through central Mexico,” said McGee. “Ninety percent of their historic range was actually in Mexico, so Cochise County was kind of in the heart of the northern part of their range.”
McGee thinks it is highly likely we will see wolves establishing territory in Cochise County within the next few years. Jim DeVos, the Wolf Recovery Program coordinator for the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, believes wolves will populate Cochise County but will never have a large population due to prey availability.
According to DeVos, elk are the preferred prey of Mexican gray wolves although they will feed on javelina and deer, too.
As wolves continue to expand their range, McGee wants to remind the public that wolves are not a threat to humans.
“There is still a lot of misinformation out there regarding human/wolf interactions,” said McGee. “Wolves tend to avoid humans as much as possible and there’s still a lot of misinformation that wolves attack or kill people. That is simply not true, wolves are not dangerous to humans.”
However, wolves are dangerous to livestock.
“As we’re trying to grow this population, wolves will eat livestock,” said McGee. “And we’re trying to minimize that conflict and reduce livestock depredations as much as we possibly can.”
FWS and the state Game and Fish Department use a variety of methods to try and prevent livestock depredations. According to DeVos, se a continuum of force is employed to try and haze wolves away from livestock.
The methods include range riders, food caching, deploying cracker balls to scare off the wolves with noise, and rubber bullets. If these methods don’t work, the agencies will euthanize “problem wolves” or remove them from the wild as a last resort.
“If we can keep wolves away from cattle and reduce depredation, everybody wins,” said DeVos.
The Game and Fish Department works closely with the Arizona Livestock Loss Board to ensure ranchers are reimbursed for all confirmed wolf depredations. It is the board’s goal to ensure that every time a rancher can document a depredation, they are compensated for the fair market value of that animal within 45 days.
Call USDA wildlife services at 602-870-2081 or 623-236-7201 to have suspected wolf kills investigated or to request information on suspected wolf activity within an area.