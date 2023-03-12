The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s most recent count of Mexican gray wolves released on Feb. 28 brought good news on many levels. The count showed there were 241 wolves living in Arizona and New Mexico in 2022.

It was the first time since the species’ reintroduction their numbers surpassed 200 and they had the lowest mortality rate since 2017. The data collected by FWS also showed  the species range had increased by 45% since 2020.

